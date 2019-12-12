Hurry Up and Wait

WAIT! Be careful! Understand the dynamics of price action!

December 12, 2019 2:35 PM

Hurry Up and Wait

As you know, we are at the threshold of two major events for trading dynamics throughout the world: the UK Election and the possible US-China Trade deal Phase One agreement. 

The polls in the UK don’t close until 10:00pm local time today, however latest polls (earlier today) have indicated that although the Conservatives are likely to win the election, the Labour Party is closing the gap, which may lead to a hung parliament.  If Boris Johnson was to win with a majority, it would likely clear the way for a Brexit deal and the UK would leave the EU.  This would be looked at as favorable for the Pound, and the expectation is that GBP pairs will go bid.  In any other outcome, GBP pairs are expected to move lower.  Today’s price action of lower GBP/USD and higher EUR/GBP shows that people are uncertain about the outcome as they either short the Pound or take profits off the table before the results are released.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Source: Tradingview, City Index

Regarding the US-China Trade deal,  if the two sides can’t reach an agreement within the next few days, additional tariffs will be imposed on imported Chinese goods on Sunday, December 15th.  If a deal is reached before Sunday, the tariffs will likely not be imposed, and current tariffs may be rolled back.  The big question that remains is, “How much of the existing tariffs will be rolled back?” This morning President Trump indicated we are “Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China.   They want it, and so do we!”.  In addition, the WSJ reported that “US negotiators offer to cut existing tariff rates by up to $50 Billion of Chinees imports”.  This tweet and this headline caused a massive risk on scenario, which if true, could send the USD/JPY much higher and the S&P 500 to continue its run at All Time Highs through the end of the year.

Source: Tradingview, City Index


Source: Tradingview, City Index

It’s very difficult to trade when major events like these occur.  Below are some reasons:

1) People see headlines first, and many times the headlines aren’t accurate. 

2) Liquidity is usually thin heading into these events.  So, many times initial moves are overdone, and people will sometimes try and execute orders and “any price”

3) TECHNICALS GO OUT THE WINDOW.  You can’t use technicals to trade these one-off events.  There are stops everywhere and many of them get taken out at horrible levels, only to have the markets reverse later.

4) Buy the rumor, sell the fact.  Outcomes may already be priced into the market, and although you may expect markets to move one way because of the result, they actually move the other way as traders take profits and sell to the FOMO traders.

The main point is…WAIT!  Be careful!  Understand the dynamics of price action!  There may be some very whippy price action over the next few days.  Don’t just get burnt because of FOMO.  There will be other trades once more information comes out and trends get established.  

And if you do get involved, use proper risk management and stick to your trading plan!!


Related tags: Dollar Trade War UK election Corbyn Johnson Trump USD China Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
Yesterday 07:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.