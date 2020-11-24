Hong Kong Hang Seng Index: Upside Breakout





Market sentiment was lifted by promising Covid-19 vaccine trail results from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, as. On the other hand,will be released next Monday (Nov 30) and Tuesday (Dec 1), both expected to hold at recent highs.On a daily chart,. The 20-day moving average has moved further above the 50-day one. The level at 25,750 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at 27,620 and 28,600 respectively.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView