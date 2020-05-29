Hang Seng Index Bears Fed by Soaring US China Tensions

Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China are killing any hope for a bullish turn in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 2:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index Bears Fed by Soaring US-China Tensions

Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China are killing any hope for a bullish turn in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

As expected, Beijing has just passed a controversial national security law which is widely expected to erode Hong Kong's autonomy.  

Following the U.S. government's official declaration Wednesday that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a Friday press conference on China. Without giving details on what he will say in the press conference, Trump said: "We'll be announcing tomorrow (Friday) what we're doing with respect to China, (...) we're not happy with China."

It is widely speculated that sanctions against the Chinese government and individual Chinese officials will be on the action plan.

Just after Trump's announcement of his Friday press conference, U.S. stocks erased gains to close in the red.

Needless to say, Bears of Hong Kong's stock market are jumping in joy.

Will Trump still call Chinese President Xi Jinping his friend?


On a Daily Chart, the Hang Seng Index keeps drifting lower.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Being capped by the 20-day moving average, it has sunk to the Lower Bollinger Band keeping the short-term bias as bearish.

Relative strength index is badly directed at 40, suggesting a lack of upward momentum for the Index.

Technical configuration still favors a bearish bias.

And Downside Support could only be located at 22100 and 21100 (around the low seen in March).

A Bullish Reversal would only come when the Key Resistance at 24200 is surpassed (i.e. filling back the bearish gap formed last Friday May 22).

Related tags: Indices Trump China

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:30 PM
    indices_screen
    Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:01 AM
      japan_03
      AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:41 AM
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA Hits 40K – Will We See a Bounce?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 07:26 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.