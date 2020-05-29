Hang Seng Index Bears Fed by Soaring US-China Tensions

Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China are killing any hope for a bullish turn in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.





As expected, Beijing has just passed a controversial national security law which is widely expected to erode Hong Kong's autonomy.Following the U.S. government's official declaration Wednesday that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China,announced plans to hold a. Without giving details on what he will say in the press conference, Trump said: "We'll be announcing tomorrow (Friday) what we're doing with respect to China, (...)."It is widely speculated that sanctions against the Chinese government and individual Chinese officials will be on the action plan.Just after Trump's announcement of his Friday press conference, U.S. stocks erased gains to close in the red.Needless to say, Bears of Hong Kong's stock market are jumping in joy.Will Trump still call Chinese President Xi Jinping his friend?On akeeps drifting lower.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewBeing capped by the, it has sunk to thekeeping the short-term bias as bearish.is badly directed at 40, suggesting a lack of upward momentum for the Index.Technical configuration still favors a bearish bias.Andcould only be located at 22100 and 21100 (around the low seen in March).A Bullish Reversal would only come when theis surpassed (i.e. filling back theformed last Friday May 22).