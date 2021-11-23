Gold breaks below $1800 after Powell re-election

Gold has been on the worst performers since Fed Chair Powell was re-elected.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 23, 2021 4:32 PM
Gold nuggets
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold breaks below $1800 ahead of PCE tomorrow

The re-election of Jerome Powell for four more years as the head of the Federal Reserve has injected a decent amount of volatility into the markets.

Expectations are that Fed Powell will adopt a more aggressive tone towards monetary policy normalization, which of course is bad news for non-yielding Gold. Not only could the first rate hike happen sooner, but the markets are also ramping up expectation for two hikes next year. Gold trades down around 3.3% so far this week.

Yesterday, the precious metal was one of the biggest losers and today the selloff continued as treasury yields pushed higher. 

The yield on the 10-year treasury jumped 4.75% yesterday and rose a further 1% today. 

With inflation at a 30 year high the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy is rising.

The PCE deflator due tomorrow, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation will be the next key release for Gold. PCE is expected to rise to 4.1% in October, up from 3.6% in September.

Learn more about trading Gold

Where next for Gold?

Gold traded relatively range bound last week capped on the upside by $1877 and on the lower side by $1845. 

The price broke down the support at $1845 and the 200 sma at $1791. The RSI suggests there is more downside to come. The recent uptrend could be negated with a fall below the rising trendline at 1780. Seller could gain traction beyond 1760 the November low.

Any meaningful recovery needs to retake the 200 sma at $1791 and $1800 round number to target 1810. Beyond here buyers could look back towards $1845.

Gold

 

Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Yesterday 07:16 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stages Three-Day Rally
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD 1.0300 Test as USD Strength Continues
Yesterday 05:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 7, 2025 12:36 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 2, 2025 06:30 PM
      gold_06
      2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
        gold_02
        2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.