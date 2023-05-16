GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast :Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 16, 2023 8:33 AM
123 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD falls after labour market data

  • UK unemployment rises to 3.9% vs 3.8%
  • Average earnings rise by less than forecast to 6.7%
  • GBP/USD fall to below 1.25 towards weekly low of 1.2445

GBP/USD is falling after UK labour market data showed that unemployment unexpectedly rose and wages increased by less than expected, suggesting that signs of weakness could be starting to appear in the labour market.

Unemployment to tier two 3.9% in the 3 months to March up from 3.8%. While employment rose by a healthy 182k in Q1, this was accompanied by a sizeable drop in inactivity. Job vacancies also continued to decline, supporting the view that the jobs market could be loosening around the edges.

Meanwhile, average earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.7% in the 3 months to March, up from 6.6%, less than the 6.8% increase forecast.

The data comes after BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said that the central bank’s ability to pause interest rate hikes will depend on upside risks to inflation, such as wage growth and labour market tightness. This data could be more supportive of the view that the BoE could pause rate hikes, hence the selloff in the pound. However, inflation data will now be key.

Separately the USD is pushing higher, boosted by hawkish Fed chatter, as Fed speakers remain focused on the fight against inflation.

US debt ceiling talks are set to resume between Joe Biden, House Speaker Steve McCarthy and several Congressional leaders later today.

GBP/USD forecast: technical analysis

GBP/USD failed to retake the 20 sma, instead rebounding lower, falling below 1.25, the psychological level as it heads towards the weekly low of 1.2445. A break below here creates a lower low and exposes the 50 sma at 1.2380 and the April low of 1.2275.

On the flip side, buyers need to rise above the 20 sma and rising trendline resistance at 1.2516 and the weekly high of 1.2540 to bring 1.26 round number into play.

gbpusd forecast chart

 

EUR/USD rises cautiously ahead of GDP, German ZEW economic sentiment data

  • EZ Q1 GDP set to confirm 0.1% growth
  • US debt ceiling talks, retail sales in focus
  • EURUSD tests rising trendline support

EUR/USD is edging higher for a third straight session as investors look ahead to a busy line both in Europe and the US.

Eurozone Q1 GDP data is expected to show modest growth of 0.1%, keeping the region out of recession. The data comes after the EU Commission upwardly revised its growth forecast for te year to 1% and also upwardly revised its inflation outlook to 5.8% for 2023. Hotter inflation could keep pressure on the ECB to maintain high-interest rates.

German ZEW economic sentiment data is also due and is expected to decline to -5.3 in May after unexpectedly falling to 4.1 in April.

Meanwhile, the USD is edging cautiously higher versus a basket of major currencies, ahead of key debt ceiling talks later today. Comments from House Speaker that talks “aren’t in a good place” weigh on risk sentiment.

US retail sales are also due to be released and are expected to show that sales rose 0.8% MoM, after falling -0.6% in March. Stronger sales could support the view that the Fed could hike rates again in June, after Fed official Thomas Barkin said that he saw no barriers to hiking rates again in June.

EUR/USD forecast:

Having rebounded lower from 1.10 at the start of the month, EUR/USD is testing the multi-month rising trendline support and the 50 sma. Sellers, supported by the RSI below 50, need a break below this support to create a lower low and extend the selloff towards 1.08 the 100 sma and 1.0790 the April low.

Meanwhile, should buyers successfully defend the rising trendline and rise above 1.0935 Friday’s higher, bulls could look to target 1.10.

eurusd forecast chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD GBP/USD

Latest market news

View more
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
Today 04:10 AM
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:48 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:00 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 06:28 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 04:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.