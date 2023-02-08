European Open: The dollar rally loses steam, US economic data picks up pace

US economic data has outperformed expectations at an increasing rate, according to the City Economic Surprise Index (CESI)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 8, 2023 4:49 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 24.8 points (0.33%) and currently trades at 7,528.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -118.12 points (-0.43%) and currently trades at 27,567.67
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 57.94 points (0.27%) and currently trades at 21,356.64
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -8.66 points (-0.06%) and currently trades at 13,552.74

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 47.5 points (0.61%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,912.21
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 46 points (1.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,255.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 156 points (1.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,476.88

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -12 points (-0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 11.75 points (0.09%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down 0 points (0%)

 

20230208futuresCI

 

 

Earnings of interest:

US earnings: AMC – Disney (DIS)

* BMO = Before market open, DMH = During market hours, AMC = After market close, TNS = Time not specified

 

  • US-Sino tensions remain strained, with the Pentagon claiming China refused to receive a phone call regarding the alleged spy balloon (after the US shot it down…)
  • Without a fresh catalyst to drive risk-appetite, I suspect we’re now in a phase of consolidations and retracements as we head towards US inflation data next week
  • This could help the US dollar continue to pullback against its recent rally, but we’re not looking for oversized moves
  • It’s not a huge data day either, so traders may want to refer to lower timeframes to seek opportunities and not expect any home runs
  • Currency ranges were razor thin overnight, let’s hope that is not the case today in the European or US sessions

 

US Economic Surprise Index (CESI) hits a 5-month high

20230208cesi

The US CESI has risen notably higher in recent days as economic data outperforms the (relatively grim) consensus. This points towards a soft landing, and likely something equity traders continue to hold onto. But stronger economic data also points towards a more-hawkish Fed as long as employment data continues to outperform. This is not a tradable indicator as such, but something to keep at the back of our minds whilst we get ‘fed’ lots of Fed noise on a daily basis.

 

US dollar index daily chart (DXY)

20230208dxyCI

The US dollar index (DXY) posted three solid days of gains between Thursday and Monday. I cannot say I am overly surprised to see A Doji formed yesterday given the resistance cluster around 103.50 which includes a previous support zone, trend resistance and the 50-day EMA. But we also had a change in sentiment for markets yesterday that were eager for a decisively hawkish message from Jerome Powell, which was not delivered. Therefore I suspect the US dollar needs a pullback or period of consolidation before its next leg higher. And I maintain my view that the US dollar remains oversold, and there is more upside on the horizon after its initial pullback is complete.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230208calendarGMT

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas DXY USD US economy FX Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Today 02:52 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
    Market chart
    AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 09:43 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 22, 2024 05:47 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2024 10:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.