European Open: The DAX meets resistance ahead of today’s ECB meeting

The DAX may have tracked global equities higher, but it finds itself on a key resistance level ahead of today’s ECB meeting. And that makes it a pivotal level for traders.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 27, 2022 5:09 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 39.3 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 6,850.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -70.12 points (-0.26%) and currently trades at 27,361.72
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 289.93 points (1.89%) and currently trades at 15,607.60
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -60.75 points (-0.51%) and currently trades at 11,737.39

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -22 points (-0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,034.07
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,592.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -43 points (-0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,152.81

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 166 points (0.52%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 43.5 points (0.38%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 17.5 points (0.46%)

 

21102027futuresCI

 

Asian equities were mixed overnight, with China’s markets gapping higher of rumours of the ‘plunge protection team’ stepping in, the Nikkei tracking the Nasdaq 100 lower, and the ASX 200 making a mild attempt to break out of its 3-week range.

One supporting feature for equity traders is the hope that the Fed will be less aggressive with rate hike. But in reality it still seems likely that the Fed will hike by 75bp, but the market estimate of that occurring have dropped from over 100% to 89.3% (so it’s still quite likely).

 

US Q3 GDP is released at 13:30:

US GDP is expected to drag itself out of a ‘technical recession’ and actually print a positive number. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth (or contraction, for want of a better word) – and the US ticked that box with Q1 GDP at -1.5% and Q2 GDP at -0.6%. The consensus is for GDP to have expanded by 2.4%. I don’t think a miss by a few percentage points here or there really matters in the grand scheme of things, but hold on to your hats if it surprises with a third negative print, as the markets latest obsession is whether we are at – or near to – a Fed pivot. And as excited as they have been at that potential scenario, I think we’ll need to wait until next year to get that answer.

 

But the ECB meeting is the main event at 13:15

The bigger event is of course the ECB meeting, where they are expected to hike interest rates by 75bp. But who knows, given we have seen the RBA and BOC take their foot of the hiking accelerator, perhaps they’ll surprise with a 50bp hike – given the high risk of a prolonged recession. But I’ll hang my hat on a 75bp hike as the ECB are far beyond the days of surprises.

 

DAX 40 daily chart and implied volatility (IV):

21102027daxIVci

 

Like the Nasdaq, the DAX has risen over 11% from its recent low. But its rally has stalled at trend resistance ahead of today’s ECB meeting. The RSI (2) is also in oversold territory which can (but not always) show that momentum is overextended to the upside. I suspect the DAX will take its directional cue from global equity movements over today’s ECB meeting, unless they throw a rare curveball. But traders have a clear line in the sand between bullish or bearish, depending on which side of trend resistance it trades.

21102027daxCI

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 3903.4 (-2.26%) 26 October 2022

  • 281 (80.29%) stocks advanced and 62 (17.71%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 4 fell to new lows
  • 22% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 67.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 25.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 11.18% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 10.71% - Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)
  • + 9.69% - Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -13.79% - Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT.L)
  • -5.12% - Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)
  • -4.09% - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT.L)

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

21102027calendarBSTAsian Indices:

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GER40 Indices ECB Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.