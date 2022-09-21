European Open: Implied volatility spikes, BOJ gets active ahead of FOMC

Rising yields ahead of the FOMC meeting has seen the BOJ announce bond purchases, and implied volatility has risen notably for the next 24-hours.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 21, 2022 6:28 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -110 points (-1.62%) and currently trades at 6,696.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -344.8 points (-1.25%) and currently trades at 27,343.90
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -284.47 points (-1.51%) and currently trades at 18,496.95
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -140.5 points (-1.07%) and currently trades at 12,984.30

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 3.5 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,196.16
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -10 points (-0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,457.09
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -34 points (-0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,636.83

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 34 points (0.11%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 10.75 points (0.09%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.12%)

 

20220921futuresCI

 

Caution is in the air ahead of central bank meetings over the next 36 hours, which includes the Fed, BOE, BOJ and SNB. Whilst the FOMC meeting is the headline event, it would be wise to also keep close tabs on the SNB and perhaps even the BOE for hawkish surprises, whilst the BOJ is by far the least likely to change policy on the day.

 

The tension can be seen across equity markets across Asia which tracked Wall Street lower. The Hang Seng was the weakest performer and is close to matching its 2016 low, the ASX 200 touched a 10-week low ad the Nikkei close to its 2-week low.

 

20220921impliedvolatility

Overnight implied volatility has also spiked for FX majors ahead of key central bank meetings, and most notably USD/JPY. At an annualised rate of 29.41, is at its highest level March 2020 and also around half the value of the 1-week implied volatility. Usually we would expect the overnight to trade at a lower level than the weekly, but the combination of central bank meetings and BOJ activity has clearly spooked yen traders.

 

BOJ signal bond market action

The Bank of Japan announced unscheduled bond buying as hawkish central bank expectations saw bonds weaken and yields move higher. This is causing the BOJ some issues as they have to defend their bond market to prevent the 10-year JGB diverging too from far ‘around’ zero.

 

Yet currency markets failed to react and USD/JPY still looks like it wants to break above 144.0. Perhaps traders missed the memo or they simply do not care, instead focussing on the widening yield differentials to the detriment of the yen.

 

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20220921usdjpyCI

 

If the BOJ’s announcement was supposed to weaken the yen, it hasn’t worked (yet). In fact USD/JPY has broken out of a consolidation / bull flag, which projects a target around 144.85. Over the near-term we would consider bullish setups as traders are seemingly placing pre-emptive bets for a hawkish hike from the Fed. Should prices dip lower then we’d consider bullish setups along trend support, a moving average of the 43.45 low. Further out a potential inverted head and shoulders pattern is in play which projects a target around the weekly R1.

 

Should the Fed surprise with a slightly dovish (or less hawkish than expected) hike, then a break of the trendline or the weekly pivot point could be used as level to revert to a bearish bias after the meeting.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220921moversFTSEci  

FTSE 350: 3981.32 (-0.61%) 20 September 2022

  • 72 (20.57%) stocks advanced and 268 (76.57%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 46 fell to new lows
  • 20.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 23.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 2.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 4.12% - Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)
  • + 3.38% - HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (HVPEa.L)
  • + 3.24% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -17.56% - Future PLC (FUTR.L)
  • -13.65% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -9.63% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

Barring any unexpected news flows, the FOMC meeting is the only game in town today.

20220921calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas FOMC BoJ Central Bank monetary policy USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 6, 2025 09:07 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 4, 2025 09:10 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 28, 2025 09:38 AM
        Congress building
        FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 20, 2025 11:10 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.