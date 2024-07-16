EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD weighs up Trump & Powell ahead of US retail sales. FTSE falls on Trump trade and China worries.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:52 AM
united_kingdom_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD weighs up Trump & Powell ahead of US retail sales

  • USD rises on Trump trade & Powell limits gains
  • German ZEW economic sentiment data due
  • US retail sales are forecast to stall at 0%
  • EUR/USD struggles to rise above 1.0915

EUR/USD is flat at 1:09 after small losses yesterday, as investors look to US retail sales and German ZEW economic sentiment data.

The US dollar has extended its recovery from a 5-week low against its major peers amid rising speculation that Trump will win the November election. A second term in office for Trump is considered positive for the US dollar, given Trump's protectionist policies, which would inflationary pressures.

Still, gains in the US dollar are being capped by a more dovish-sounding Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, who yesterday said he had more confidence that inflation was cooling towards the 2% target. The market is now fully priced in a September rate cut.

Attention now shifts towards US retail sales for further cues about how the consumer is holding up.

Meanwhile, the euro is focused on Thursday's ECB meeting. The central bank is widely expected to leave rates on hold at 3.75% but could prepare the market for a September rate cut.

With inflation once again easing towards the 2% target, unemployment still at record low levels, and service sector inflation sticky, policymakers want to see more evidence of Curry inflation before cutting again.

German ZEW economic sentiment is released and is expected to deteriorate. Weaker economic sentiment could raise concerns of an economic slowdown. The data comes after industrial production fell again in May with Germany seeing the lowest output in around a year.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

EUR/USD -technical analysis

EUR/USD has extended its runup from 1.0670, the June low, to 1.0915, the June high. Bulls supported y the RSI above 50 will look to break above 1.0915 to extend gains towards 1.0980 the March high and on towards 1.10 the psychological level.

On the downside, support can be seen at 1.08 the 200 SMA. A break below here could see sellers gain traction and push the price towards 1.07.

eur/usd forecast chart

FTSE under pressure on Trump trade & China worries

  • Trump trade is buy US over everything else
  • China's economic recovery worries continue to weigh
  • FTSE tests 8125

The FTSE and its European peers started Tuesday in the red, as the Trump trade seemed to translate into buying the US and selling the rest.

Speculation Is growing that Trump will win a second term as president following a shooting at the weekend, which has dramatically lifted Trump’s ratings. However, protectionist policies that support are likely to favour the US over Europe.

As well as Trump, concerns over China's economic recovery continued to weigh, with minors once again under pressure and Burberry selling off further after a profit warning yesterday. Weak China demand also hurt sales at luxury goods firm Richemont, adding to the downbeat mood towards luxury retailers exposed to China.

On the upside, retailers and supermarkets benefit from news that grocery inflation in the UK has hit its lowest level in three years.

According to Kantar, grocery price inflation in the UK fell to 1.6% in the four weeks to 7 July, a level last seen in September 2021. The drop in inflation coincided with the fastest increase in monthly footfall seen this year. UK shoppers made 2% more trips to the supermarket thanks in part to the Euro 2024 tournament.

Delving deeper into the numbers, Ocado is once again the fastest-growing grocer, with sales up 10.7%. The online retailer now holds 1.8% of the market. Tesco has a 4.6% increase in sales, and now it has 27.7% share of the market.

Looking ahead, the UK economic calendar is quiet. Attention will be on the US, with retail sales potentially impacting sentiment.

FTSE 100 forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE trades within a falling triangle. The price rebounded lower from the falling trendline and has tested support at 8125 again.

Sellers need to take out support at 8125 to test 8000, the psychological level.

Buyers will need to rise above the falling trendline at 8245 and the 50 SMA at 8265 to extend gains towards 8364, the June high.

ftse 100 forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR/USD FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 looking to turn the tide
Today 03:00 AM
USD index, USD/JPY show signs of stability, ASX breaks 8000
Yesterday 11:20 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - July 15, 2024
Yesterday 04:41 PM
GBP/USD Analysis: Rally Extends Toward Sterling’s 1-Year High at 1.30
Yesterday 04:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises with Trump & Fed Powell in focus
Yesterday 01:39 PM
Gold outlook: Metal could hit a new record high
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:40 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 11, 2024 08:49 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 10, 2024 08:26 AM
        France flag
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 9, 2024 08:53 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.