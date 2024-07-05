GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election

The pound and FTSE are inching higher as the UK election results come in. Labour, as expected, won a landslide victory with 411 seats, marking gains of 210 seats at the time of writing. The outgoing Conservatives won just 119 seats, losing -248.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Friday 9:05 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • No major fiscal policy change expected
  • Ramifications for BoE appear limited, we will know more at the Autumn Budget
  • GBP/USD edges higher
  • FTSE rises with housebuilders leading the way

The pound and FTSE are inching higher as the UK election results come in. Labour, as expected, won a landslide victory with 411 seats, marking gains of 210 seats at the time of writing. The outgoing Conservatives won just 119 seats, losing -248.

The pound's reaction has been tepid, although it holds on to gains from across the week. GBP/USD trades up 0.9% this week at a three-week high, although this is also a USD weakness story. EUR/GBP is virtually unchanged across the week.

The Labour Party had maintained a strong lead in the polls across the election campaign, and on results night, there were no real surprises. Therefore, the result had already been priced.

No major changes to fiscal policy are expected, given the limited headroom for such moves and the party manifesto. Therefore, the ramifications for the Bank of England will be limited. We will know more about where Labour is heading with fiscal policy in the Autumn budget later in the year.

The new centre-left government could bring some much-needed stability to the UK. UK assets could benefit from safe-haven appeal,  particularly in light of the more volatile political backdrops elsewhere. The domestically focused FTSE 250 is a standout winner, up around 1% on the day. The more international FTSE 100 trades 0.15% higher, with housebuilders leading the rally. The move higher in the sector comes amid Labour’s plans to simplify planning and ramp up house building.

For now, the biggest mover for the pound will likely be the Bank of England as policymakers emerge from the blackout period, which they entered into as news broke that UK inflation dropped to the target level of 2%. The markets will be watching closely to see whether the central bank is preparing for a possible August interest rate cut. This would move the needle more than the Labour win in the elections, at least for now.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD has recovered from 1.26, the June low and is extending gains towards 1.28. Supported by the RSI above 50, buyers will look to rise above 1.28 towards 1.2890 the 2024 high.

On the downside, support can be seen at 1.27, the round number ahead of 1.26 the June low.

gbp/usd forecast chart

FTSE forecast – technical analysis

The FTSE has recovered from the 8100 low, rising above 8200 towards the June high of 8365. Buyers will need to rise above the multi-month rising trendline to bring 8365 into focus. Support is seen at 8100.

 

ftse forecast chart
Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD FTSE

Latest market news

View more
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
Yesterday 11:18 PM
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Yesterday 02:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:43 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 3, 2024 08:27 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 2, 2024 08:34 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 27, 2024 08:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.