European Open: Gold bugs eye a break above $2000

Gold is showing signs that its correction from its 13-month high may be nearing completion, and we also look at USD/CAD as it may have printed a swing high on the daily chart.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 11, 2023 5:15 AM
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 101.9 points (1.41%) and currently trades at 7,320.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 351.26 points (1.29%) and currently trades at 27,984.92
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 12.48 points (0.06%) and currently trades at 20,343.68
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -45.45 points (-0.34%) and currently trades at 13,169.46

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 51 points (0.66%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,792.56
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 26 points (0.61%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,335.45
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 105 points (0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,702.89

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 46 points (0.14%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.11%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -3.5 points (-0.03%)

 

20230411futuresCI  
  • Australian consumer confidence rose to its highest level since June 2022 according to Westpac, although it remains 10.4% beneath April 2022 (the month prior to the RBA’s historic rate tightening cycle)
  • Australian business confidence remained ‘resilient’ above its long-term average according to NAB, with softer price pressures also apparent in both business and consumer sentiment surveys
  • Trade ties between China and Australia also continue to improve, with the two reaching a deal to resolve barley dispute and suspend a WTO case
  • China’s consumer and producer prices continued to deflate with CPI falling to an 18-month low of 0.7% y/y, contracting for a second consecutive month at 0.3% m/m and PPI contracting -2.5% y/y
  • AUD was the strongest major during a mild risk-on session overnight, which saw the Aussie nearly erase all of Friday’s losses and ignore rising geopolitical tension from within Korea
  • North Korea are reported to have cut the phone link with South Korea (having ignored calls from the South over the past five days). North Korea also branded its neighbour as a “puppet traitor” for having held military drills with the US
  • The FTSE 100 was the strongest major index last week, rising 2.19% and closing above the 2019 and 2020 highs on Friday

 

 

USD/CAD daily chart:

20230411usdcadCI

USD/CAD rallied for four consecutive days before forming a Doji yesterday, which closed back beneath the 100-day EMA and its high met resistance at a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 20 and 50-day EMA’s. We therefore may have seen a corrective high and are now looking for momentum to revert to its bearish trend. The bias remains bearish below 1.3560 and for a move towards 1.3400.

 

Gold 1-hour chart:

20230411goldCI2

Gold has pulled back within a bearish channel from its 13-month high set last week, yet the price action appears to be corrective. Which is why we’re looking for momentum to turn higher. A bullish Doji (with lower spike) marks a potential low around 1980 which also coincides with previous consolidation zones. A bullish divergence formed with RSI (14), the RSI has broken above its prior cycle and a bullish engulfing candle formed on the 1-hour chart and also closed above the weekly pivot point. We’re now waiting for a break above the trend channel to assume bullish continuation and head for 2020. If geopolitical tensions continue to rise, perhaps gold will regain its safe-haven status and help the yellow metal move towards our target.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230411calendarBST

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold USD/CAD Forex FX

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.