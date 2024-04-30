EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data

EUR/USD looks tired ahead of key inflation and GDP data from the continent later Tuesday, struggling to hold the gains which took it to two-week highs on Friday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 7:10 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD looks tired on the charts despite remaining in a slight uptrend
  • Key Eurozone inflation and GDP data will be released on Tuesday
  • USD event risk ramps up from Wednesday
  • Selling rallies in EUR/USD preferred near-term

EUR/USD staggering and soggy

EUR/USD looks tired ahead of key inflation and GDP data from the continent later Tuesday, struggling to hold the gains which took it to two-week highs on Friday.

The EUR/USD four hourly chart reminds me of a boxer who’s just crawled off the mat after being hit flush on the jaw, staggering around without really going anywhere. With the price struggling to find traction above 1.0731 and momentum indicators swinging lower, you get the sense it could easily find the canvas again without a meaningful positive surprise to counteract US dollar strength.

eurusd apr 30

Eurozone data preview

Markets expect underlying Eurozone inflation to grow 2.6% from a year earlier, above the ECB’s 2% target but down from 2.9% in March. Following Germany’s inflation data released on Monday, the risks for the regional flash estimate are arguably skewed to the upside, especially when other indicators suggest periphery nations may be performing better than the Germany economy right now.

On growth, flash Q1 GDP is expected to show activity grew 0.1%, leaving the increase in a year earlier at 0.2%. While still anemic, such an outcome would be an improvement on the flat quarterly outcome in the final three months of 2024.

USD event risk ramps from Wednesday

While there is plenty of US data out later in the session, everything will be overshadowed by payrolls, PMIs, Treasury refunding details and the Fed decision later in the week, meaning the near-term price performance may be dictated by the European side of the relative economic performance equation, along with last minute month-end flows.

On the downside, 1.0680 and support from 1.0632 are levels to watch. On the topside, probes above 1.0731 towards 1.0753 have not lasted long over the past week.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas FX EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
Today 04:04 AM
AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
Today 02:37 AM
Shellshocked USD/JPY holds ground, 6-day rally on AUD/USD: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY: Japan provides a big hint on what may prompt further BOJ yen intervention
Yesterday 10:42 PM
USD/JPY analysis: key levels to watch after suspected intervention
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – May 2024: Pullback Potential in EUR/USD and GBP/USD?
Yesterday 03:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD price action warns of downside risk ahead of key inflation and growth data
By:
David Scutt
Today 06:10 AM
    stocks_02
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:04 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:37 AM
        Research
        Shellshocked USD/JPY holds ground, 6-day rally on AUD/USD: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.