EU indices mostly red TA focus on Atos

European stocks report | Ryanair | AstraZeneca | UCB | Atos | Edenred...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2020 4:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices mostly red | TA focus on Atos

INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index, Germany's DAX 30, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were all broadly flat at close.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
88% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
48% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 66% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
49% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 51% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 2.26pts to 25.58, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Chemicals, Utilities
3mths relative low: Media

Europe Best 3 sectors
energy, real estate, banks

Europe worst 3 sectors
technology, telecommunications, health care


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.48% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -20bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
EC 09:00: Jun M3 Money Supply YoY, exp.: 8.9%
EC 09:00: Jun Loans to Households YoY, exp.: 3%
EC 09:00: Jun Loans to Companies YoY, exp.: 7.3%
GE 09:00: Jul Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 81.3
GE 09:00: Jul Ifo expectations, exp.: 91.4
GE 09:00: Jul Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 86.2
GE 10:45: 12-Mth Bubill auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 11:00: Jun Jobseekers Total, exp.: 4167.4K
FR 11:00: Jun Unemployment Benefit Claims, exp.: -148.3K
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.56%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD broke above 1.1700 and GBP/USD bounced over 1.2860. USD/JPY finally crossed below the key level of 106.00.

Spot gold kept soaring, touching a high of $1,944 an ounce, and Spot Silver rocketed to $24.38.

#UK - IRELAND#
Ryanair, an European budget airline, reported that it swung to a 1Q net loss of 185 million euros from a net income of 243 million euros in the prior-year period, with revenue tumbling to 125 million euros from 2.31 billion euros. The Company said it expects a narrower net loss in the second quarter.  

AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical and medical products maker, announced plans to pay Daiichi Sankyo 6 billion dollars in total consideration for the developement of cancer treatment DS-1062.

Rolls-Royce, an aircraft engine maker, is in early talks on selling its ITP Aero unit to a private equity buyer, reported the Telegraph.


#FRANCE#
Atos, a digital solution provider, reported that 1H operating margin dropped 15.1% on year to 450 million euros on revenue of 5.63 billion euros, down 2.0% (-2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). The Company reiterated its 2020 guidance. Separately, the Company said it has agreed to acquire EcoAct, "an internationally recognized carbon reduction strategy consulting firm", for an undisclosed sum.

From a chartist point of view, the share price broke below its previous key support from February at 74.4E. The 20DMA is reversing down above of the stock. Moreover, the RSI is capped by a short term bearish trend line. Below 79.16E, look for the horizontal supports at 73E and 67.5E in extension.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Edenred, which provides meal vouches and cards, posted 1H net income down 31.4% on year to 100 million euros and EBITDA down 17.8% to 255 million euros on revenue of 696 million euros, down 10.4% (-4.8% like-for-like). The Company added: "The gradual recovery in the second half, combined with the ongoing implementation of the Group's cost savings plan, will have a positive impact on operating leverage. (...) EBITDA target for 2020 of between 540 million euros and 610 million euros."

Michelin: 1H results expected.

LVMH: 1H results expected.


#SPAIN#
Bankinter, a Spainish bank, was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Societe Generale.


#BENELUX#
UCB, a biopharmaceutical firm, reported that 1H Core EPS rose 15% on year to 2.77 euros and adjusted EBITDA were up 8% to 783 million euros on revenue of 2.61 billion euros, up 12% (+9% at constant exchange rates).


#SWITZERLAND#
Sika, which makes construction materials, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Yesterday 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 18, 2023 01:44 AM
      Market chart
      Everything you need to know about market cycles
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      December 14, 2023 04:51 PM
        Oil extraction
        ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 02:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.