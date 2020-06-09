EU indices globally flat TA focus on Grifols

European stocks report| Aveva | Vinci | Grifols...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2020 4:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices globally flat | TA focus on Grifols

INDICES

Yesterday, European stocks retreated from their recent rally, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index easing 0.3%. Both Germany's DAX 30 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.2%, and France's CAC 40 was down 0.4%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
56% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
88% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 90% Friday (above the 20D moving average).
48% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 50% Friday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.23pt to 28.12, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Autos, Basic Resources
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
banks, energy, utilities

Europe worst 3 sectors
technology, real estate, retail

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 4bps to -0.28% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 2bps to -30bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Apr Current Account, exp.: E24.4B
GE 07:00: Apr Balance of Trade, exp.: E17.4B
GE 07:00: Apr Imports MoM s.a, exp.: -5.1%
GE 07:00: Apr Exports MoM s.a, exp.: -11.8%
GE 07:00: Apr Balance of Trade s.a, exp.: E12.8B
FR 07:45: Apr Current Account, exp.: E-3.3B
FR 07:45: Apr Balance of Trade, exp.: E-3.3B
EC 10:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est, exp.: 1%
EC 10:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 3rd Est, exp.: 0.1%
EC 10:00: Q1 Employment chg YoY final, exp.: 1.1%
EC 10:00: Q1 Employment chg QoQ final, exp.: 0.3%

MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD slipped to 1.1286 and GBP/USD eased to 1.2715. USD/JPY dropped further to 108.17.

Spot gold marked a day-high near $1,704 an ounce before retreating to $1,696 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Aveva, an IT company, released full-year results: "Revenue was £833.8 million, which was up 8.8% versus the previous year (FY19: £766.6 million on a statutory basis). Adjusted EBIT grew by 23.3% to £216.8 million (FY19: £175.9 million), primarily due to revenue growth, higher gross margin and operational leverage. For the same reasons, on a statutory basis, profit before tax increased by 97% to £92.0 million. (...) Organic constant currency revenue grew 7.4%, (...) Adjusted diluted EPS grew 24.9% to 108.15 pence (FY19: 86.60 pence). (...) AVEVA's Board intends to maintain a final dividend of 29.0 pence per share at a cost of £46.8 million (FY19: 29.0 pence per share at a cost of £46.8 million)."

Big Yellow Group, a self-storage company, announced full-year results: "Revenue for the year was £129.3 million (2019: £125.4 million), an increase of 3.1%.  Like-for-like revenue growth was 3.8%. (...) this revenue growth has delivered an increase of 5.2% in the adjusted profit before tax in the year of £71.0 million (2019: £67.5 million). (...) This brings the total distribution declared for the year to 33.8 pence per share representing an increase of 1.8% from 33.2 pence per share last year."

Bellway, a property developer, published a trading update: "Construction activity has recommenced on around 230 sites, (...) The forward sales position is substantial, with an order book comprising 6,038 homes (2 June 2019 - 6,312 homes) and a value of £1,568 million (2 June 2019 - £1,643 million)."

Flutter Entertainment, a bookmaking holding company, was downgraded to "reduce" from "hold" at HSBC.

GVC, a sports betting company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC

Greggs, a bakery chain, was upgraded to "hold" from "reduce" at HSBC.


#GERMANY#
BASF, a chemical producer, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.


#FRANCE#
Vinci, a concessions and construction company, said "flights between Lisbon, Porto and Faro and Lyon-Saint Exupery and Nantes Atlantique airports, all members of the Vinci Airports network, will resume on 15 June".


#SPAIN#
Grifols, a Spanish pharmaceutical group, said it expects a 200 million euros Covid-19 related impact on fiscal year 2020, due inventory valuation rather than revenue or cash generation. Meanwhile, the company was upgraded to "hold" from "reduce" at HSBC. From a chartist point of view, the share is supported by a long-term rising trend line.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#SWITZERLAND#
SGS, a testing and certification services provider, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays.


EX-DIVIDEND
Anheuser-Busch InBev: E0.5

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.