DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open

It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:12 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.

 

Nikkei 225 technical analysis:

The Nikkei meteoric rise is something to behold, having risen over 9% in 18 trading days, 28% from the October low, or 138% from the pandemic low. The question now is whether it has any juice left in the tank.

But I always remain sceptical of such breaks of big numbers as they can suck in the late comers, only to find they have been 'caught short' at a record high before a volatile shakeout ensues. Call me a sceptic, but I never trust the first break. Even if it does show the potential to eventually trade higher.

Traders may want to err on the side of caution around these highs because, at the time of writing, the ‘breakout’ above the 1989 lacks conviction. And if we fid that Wall Street struggles today, it could be the catalyst to knock the mighty Nikkei from its perch, even if only temporarily. But as long as The Nasdaq 100 holds its trend and the BOJ remain ultra dovish, a move to 40k seems plausible.

 

20240222nikkei

 

DAX technical analysis:

US and European futures markets gapped higher at the open, seemingly tied to the latest strong earnings from report from Nvidia and the Nikkei hitting a record high. This saw DAX futures gap higher from Wednesday’s close and reach for its own record high, and prices are now consolidating within a potential bullish pennant ahead of the cash market open.

 

However, trading activity is on very low volume, as was the rally in the final stages of yesterday’s DAX cash session. It is not uncommon to see the ‘false move’ out of a classic continuation pattern before a sharp reversal, and for the true direction to unfold later in the session. Therefore I would prefer to see if prices retrace after the open to fill some its liquidity gaps before finding support and an anticipated swing low, before breaking to new highs.

20240222dax 

 

Events in focus (GMT):

You could consider this an 'in between' week, as what traders really care about the most are inflation figures - but they'll need to wait until next week for the PCE report. Unless we see clear trend in today's PMI reports which could 'get things moving'.

 

A glance at the composite PMIs for the US, Europe and the UK show that they're either expanding at a faster pace or slowing at a diminishing rate. And that warns of upside pressure for growth and inflation - which ties back into the 'higher for longer' narrative that traders don't want to hear. So if we see that input costs are rising across the main region, it essentially justifies the Fed's stance to push back on rate cuts and the US dollar could regain its footing after a pullback from its YTD highs.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

  • 09:30 – German PMIs - (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 09:00 – Euro Area PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 0930 – UK PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 10:00 – Euro Area inflation
  • 12:30 – ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
  • 13:30 – US jobless claims
  • 14:45 – US PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)

 

 

20240222forex2

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax European Open Nikkei Indices

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
Today 01:21 AM
Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
Yesterday 10:54 PM
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:21 PM
Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:12 AM
    Research
    AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:21 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.