Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 30 Jan

FX – At risk of a minor corrective rebound for USD within medium-term downtrend

EUR/USD – Drifted lower and tested the key short-term support zone of 1.2340/2320 in yesterday, 29 Jan U.S. session. Short-term momentum indicators (4 & 1 hour RSI oscillators) are not supporting the initial preferred residual push up scenario towards the upper limit of the major resistance at 1.2560 (Fibonacci cluster + exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout configuration formed in Mar 2015 to July 2017) at this juncture. Thus prefer to turn neutral now between 1.2320 & 1.2430. Failure to hold 1.2320 is likely to trigger the start of a minor corrective decline towards 1.2225 in the first step (minor swing low areas of 20/23 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high).

– Drifted lower and tested the key short-term support zone of 1.2340/2320 in yesterday, 29 Jan U.S. session. Short-term momentum indicators (4 & 1 hour RSI oscillators) are not supporting the initial preferred residual push up scenario towards the upper limit of the major resistance at 1.2560 (Fibonacci cluster + exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout configuration formed in Mar 2015 to July 2017) at this juncture. (minor swing low areas of 20/23 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high). GBP/USD – Broke below 1.4100/4080 key short-term support that invalidated the residual push up scenario towards 1.4500/4570. Potential minor corrective decline/phase in play, turn bearish now to fade any strength below 1.4160 key short-term resistance (minor descending trendline from 25 Jan 2018 high + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from 26 Jan 2018 European session high) for a further potential push down to target the next near-term support at 1.3930 in the first step (the former minor swing high areas of 18/19 Jan 2018). Below 1.3930 exposes 1.3830/3800 support next (50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 18 Dec 2017 to 25 Jan 2018 high + major swing low areas of Jan 2009 + Jun 2001 that has been reintegrated above on 17 Jan 2018). On the flipside, a break above 1.4160 should reinstate the bullish tone for another round of potential upleg to retest the recent high of 1.4345 before targeting 1.4500/4570 (Fibonacci cluster + major congestion zone of Feb/May 2016 before Brexit vote).

– Broke below 1.4100/4080 key short-term support that invalidated the residual push up scenario towards 1.4500/4570. (minor descending trendline from 25 Jan 2018 high + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from 26 Jan 2018 European session high) (the former minor swing high areas of 18/19 Jan 2018). (50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 18 Dec 2017 to 25 Jan 2018 high + major swing low areas of Jan 2009 + Jun 2001 that has been reintegrated above on 17 Jan 2018). On the flipside, a break above 1.4160 should reinstate the bullish tone for another round of potential upleg to retest the recent high of 1.4345 before targeting 1.4500/4570 (Fibonacci cluster + major congestion zone of Feb/May 2016 before Brexit vote). AUD/USD – Similar configuration as the EUR/USD. No conviction now for the initial preferred residual push up scenario towards the upper limit of the major resistance zone at 0.8170 holding above 0.8070 support. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal. Turn bearish now below 0.8130 key short-term resistance with 0.8070 as downside trigger for a potential push down to target the 0.8000/7985 support (minor swing low of 26 Jan 2018 + lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 Dec 2017 low). However, a clearance above 0.8130 should reinstate the bullish tone for a potential upleg to target the 0.8170 major resistance.

Similar configuration as the EUR/USD. No conviction now for the initial preferred residual push up scenario towards the upper limit of the major resistance zone at 0.8170 holding above 0.8070 support. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal. (minor swing low of 26 Jan 2018 + lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 Dec 2017 low). However, a clearance above 0.8130 should reinstate the bullish tone for a potential upleg to target the 0.8170 major resistance. NZD/USD - Inched lower and the daily RSI oscillator has started to exit below its overbought region after a prior bearish divergence signal. Downside momentum of price action has started to surface. Turn bearish below 0.7380 key short-term resistance with 0.7270 as downside trigger level for a potential push down to target the next near-term support at 0.7200/0.7190 (former medium-term swing of 13 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Dec 2017 to 24 Jan 2018). However, a clearance above 0.7380 should reinstate the bullish tone for a potential upleg to retest the recent high of 0.7438 before targeting the major resistance of 0.7485/7520 (swing high areas of 27 Jul 2017/06 Sep 2016).

Inched lower and the daily RSI oscillator has started to exit below its overbought region after a prior bearish divergence signal. Downside momentum of price action has started to surface. Turn bearish below 0.7380 key short-term resistance with 0.7270 as downside trigger level for a potential push down to target the next near-term support at 0.7200/0.7190 (former medium-term swing of 13 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Dec 2017 to 24 Jan 2018). However, a clearance above 0.7380 should reinstate the bullish tone for a potential upleg to retest the recent high of 0.7438 before targeting the major resistance of 0.7485/7520 (swing high areas of 27 Jul 2017/06 Sep 2016). USD/JPY- Mix elements, maintain neutral stance between 108.00 & 109.60 (minor swing high of 26 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 12 Dec 2017 high to last Fri low). A clearance above 109.60 is likely to kick-start of potential corrective rebound towards 110.30/45 (descending trendline from 08 Jan 2018 high + former swing low area of 17 Jan 2018).

Stock Indices (CFD) - Short-term weakness across the board

US SP 500 – Drifted down as expected where we have turn cautious as it has almost reached the 2880 upper limit of the key medium-term resistance . Yesterday’ price action has shaped a daily bearish “Harami” candlestick pattern with reinforced the risk of a multi-week corrective decline scenario (see latest weekly technical outlook). Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis coupled with the bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator, current price action may see a minor intraday rebound to retrace yesterday’s slide from the all-time high of 2876 first before another potential downleg materialises. Turn bearish to fade any strength below 2868 key short-term resistance (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from the 2876 high + minor congestion zone seen yesterday ) for a further potential push down to target the 2845 medium-term downside trigger level in the first step (see latest weekly technical outlook). On the flipside, a break above 2868 should see a squeeze up towards the 2880 key medium-term resistance.

Drifted down as expected where we have turn cautious as it has almost reached the 2880 upper limit of the key medium-term resistance Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis coupled with the bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator, current price action may see a minor intraday rebound to retrace yesterday’s slide from the all-time high of 2876 first before another potential downleg materialises. (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from the 2876 high + minor congestion zone seen yesterday (see latest weekly technical outlook). On the flipside, a break above 2868 should see a squeeze up towards the 2880 key medium-term resistance. Japan 225 – Drop in progress as expected . Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 23610 (pull-back resistance of former trendline support from 26 Jan 2018 minor low) for a further potential push down to test 23325 medium-term downside trigger level. A break below 233325 is likely to trigger a minor corrective decline to target 23080/22970 support next (Fibonacci cluster + former range top of 01/11/28 Dec 2017). On the flipside, a break above 23610 should negate the bearish tone for a push up to retest the recent minor range top of 23800.

Drop in progress as expected (pull-back resistance of former trendline support from 26 Jan 2018 minor low) (Fibonacci cluster + former range top of 01/11/28 Dec 2017). On the flipside, a break above 23610 should negate the bearish tone for a push up to retest the recent minor range top of 23800. Hong Kong 50 – Yesterday, 29 Jan Asian session push up had managed to stall right at the 33430/530 key medium-term resistance as expected with a daily bearish “Dark Cloud Cover” candlestick pattern that indicates a slow-down in the recent upside momentum of price action after a steep rally from 15 Dec 2017 low. Turn bearish below 33170 key short-term resistance for a further potential push down to test the 32615 medium-term downside trigger level (see latest weekly technical outlook) and below 32615 is likely to kick start a minor corrective decline towards the next near-term support at 32000 in the first step (minor swing low area of 22 Jan 2018 + close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 07 Dec 2017 low to 29 Jan 2018 high). However, a clearance above 33170 should invalidate the corrective decline scenario for a squeeze up towards to retest 33430/530.

Yesterday, 29 Jan Asian session push up had managed to stall right at the 33430/530 key medium-term resistance as expected with a daily bearish “Dark Cloud Cover” candlestick pattern that indicates a slow-down in the recent upside momentum of price action after a steep rally from 15 Dec 2017 low. (see latest weekly technical outlook) (minor swing low area of 22 Jan 2018 + close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 07 Dec 2017 low to 29 Jan 2018 high). However, a clearance above 33170 should invalidate the corrective decline scenario for a squeeze up towards to retest 33430/530. Australia 200 - No conviction for the push up to retest 6109 (medium-term upper neutrality zone) as due to the technical weakness seen in other major stock indices. Prefer turn neutral now between 6109 & 6018.

No conviction for the push up to retest 6109 (medium-term upper neutrality zone) as due to the technical weakness seen in other major stock indices. Prefer turn neutral now between 6109 & 6018. Germany 30 – Drop in progress as expected. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 13370 for a further potential pushd down to test the 13130 medium-term downside trigger level (see latest weekly technical outlook). However, a clearance above 13370 should negate the bearish tone to see a choppy move to retest the 13450 resistance (minor descending trendline from 23 Jan 2018).

Commodities – Gold broke minor support at 1342

Gold – Residual push up scenario invalidated through the bearish break of 1342. Current price movement is tracking a firmer USD rather that soft equities . Potential minor corrective decline at play within a medium-term uptrend in place since 12 Dec 2017 low, turn bearish below 1347 key short-term resistance for a further potential push down towards the near-term support of 1327/1325 in the first step . (minor swing low area of 18 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high. However, a clearance above 1347 should invalidate the minor corrective decline scenario for a recovery to retest the recent high of 1366.

– Residual push up scenario invalidated through the bearish break of 1342. Current price movement is tracking a firmer USD rather that soft equities . (minor swing low area of 18 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high. However, a clearance above 1347 should invalidate the minor corrective decline scenario for a recovery to retest the recent high of 1366. WTI Crude (Mar 2018) – Broke below the tightened key short-term support at 65.70. Mix elements, turn neutral now between 66.50 & 64.80 (ascending channel support from 14 Dec 2017 low + former minor swing high area of 16 Jan 2018). A break below 64.80 is likely to open scope for a minor corrective decline towards next near-term support of 63.00/62.85 (minor swing low area of 19 Jan 2018).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



