Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Mon 16 Apr

FX – Mix bag

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Push down towards “triangle range” resistance. No change, maintain bearish bias below 1.2350 key short-term resistance (the former minor swing low area of 11 Apr 2018 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep slide seen from 12 Apr Asian session high of 1.2380 to U.S. session low of 1.2298) for a further potential push down towards 1.2280/1.2265 intermediate support (the former minor swing high areas of 05/07 Apr 2018 + Fibonacci cluster). On the other hand, a clearance above 1.2350 shall turn the tide back to the bulls for push up to target the upper boundary/resistance of the “triangle range” at 1.2420/2440.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding above key short-term supports

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Push up within “triangle” range. Last Fri, 13 Apr, the Index staged an initial push up to test 2680/90 intermediate resistance (27 Mar 2018 minor swing high + neckline of minor bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulder” configuration) before it pull-backed a low of 2644 in light of the coordinated airstrikes from U.S, U.K, France on Syria. Interestingly, the S&P 500 formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the last hour of last Fri, 13 Apr U.S. session. In addition, the high beta Nasdaq 100 Index had managed to stage a bullish breakout from the neckline resistance of its parallel minor bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulder” configuration at 6630 (ahead of the S&P 500). Last Fri, it pull-backed to retest the 6630 former neckline resistance and formed a hourly “Hammer” candlestick at the last hour of the U.S. session. No change, maintain bullish bias with an adjusted key short-term support at 2644/30 (excess) (minor swing low of 11 Apr 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 02 Apr 2018 U.S. session low+ 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going push up from 06 Apr 2018 U.S. session low to 13 Apr U.S. session high) and a break above 2680 triggers a minor bullish breakout for a further potential up move to target 2740/50 next (medium-term triangle range resistance from 29 Jan 2018 high + Fibonacci cluster). However, failure to hold at 2625 shall see another round of slide to retest the 2585 key medium-term support.

Commodities – Watch the 1348/53 short-term resistance on Gold

WTI Crude (May 2018) – Trend bias: Up. Maintain bullish bias above 66.10/66.00 (excess) key short-term support (the former range resistance in place since 25 Jan 2018 high) for a further potential up move to target the intermediate resistance of 69.10/90 in the first step (50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous primary down trend from Aug 2013 high to Feb 2016 low + former major range support from Dec 2009/May 2010), However, a break below 66.00 is considered as a failure bullish breakout to see another round of choppy decline towards the intermediate support of 63.90/80 (former minor swing high areas of 04/05 Apr 2018) within the multi-month range configuration since 25 Jan 2018.

