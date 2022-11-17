Commodities slump as dollar rebounds

Chinese demand concerns on the rise amid Covid outbreak

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2022 5:30 PM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • Commodities slump, tracking sell-off in yuan
  • Chinese demand concerns on the rise amid Covid outbreak
  • Dollar rebounds as terminal rate back at 5% for May through July 2023 amid hawkish Fed commentary

 

It has been a bad for commodities. WTI (-4.0%), silver (-2.5%) and copper (-2.0%) have all sold off, tracking the yuan lower. On Wall Street, the major indices were sharply off their earlier lows, despite the commodities sell-off and a mixed performance in Europe. It looks like sentiment has been hurt a little by a broad dollar recovery amid hawkish FedSpeak, and concerns over China’s economic health.

Hawkish Fed talk

A couple of Federal Reserve officials have again re-iterated their fight against inflation and warned of more pain to come.  St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates need to rise further to a 5%-7% range. A day earlier, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said a pause in rate hikes was “off the table.” As a result, the market’s pricing of terminal interest rates has gone back to 5% for May through July 2023.

China worries dominate

It also looks like worries over China is one of the main focus areas right now, where Covid cases are on the rise again and investors fear more lockdowns are likely.

China reported rising daily COVID-19 infections yet again, and this seems to have hit sentiment with the yuan and Chinese stock markets falling. According to Reuters, Chinese refiners have also asked to reduce Saudi crude volume in December and also slowing Russian crude purchases. These are signs of weakness in demand from the world’s second largest economy.

WTI heading to $80?

 

As I wrote on WTI the day before, oil prices could be heading down to $80 amid concerns over demand.

WTI

You can read on it more HERE.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Commodities Energy WTI WTI/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.