Australian inflation is the latest ‘hot beat’ on the dancefloor

Economic data beats are usually a good thing, unless it is in the guise of much higher than expected (and already elevated) inflation.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 26, 2022 4:47 AM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

21102026aucpicalendar

Australian consumer prices rose at the annual pace of 7.3% y/y – above the 7% forecast and up from 6.1% in Q2. The RBA’s preferred measures of inflation also came in hotter than expected, with Trimmed mean rising 6.1% y/y (5.6% expected) and weighed mean at 5% y/y (4.8% expected). The newly released monthly y/y inflation print rose to 7.3% - which is a record high as the series only goes back to October 2018. Furthermore, core CPI has now beaten the median economic forecasts for five consecutive quarters. Basically, inflation is hot.

21102026auinflation

Looking into the monthly basket of inflation shows that the baulk of price increases food and non-alcohol beverages and housing (both at 3.2% y/y). This is a trend we’re seeing the world over, and I’m sure most would agree that inflation for these subsets are actually much higher for many. And with inflation running so sot, the question now is whether the ‘finely balanced’ debate between a 25bp or 50bp hike remains finely balanced at all.

 

From the RBA’s latest statement: “Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case”.

21102026auinflationexpectations

The RBA seem to be hanging their hat on that fact that inflation expectations (or at least some measures of them) remain relatively low, and as Governor Lowe pointed out the RBA are basing their policy decisions on inflation expectations – which are lower than current levels of inflation. So perhaps the time to begin assuming a 50bp hike is when we see evidence that inflation expectations are turning higher. And as of the latest report, +3 month business expectation, +1 year consumer inflation expectations and the 10-year breakeven rate have seemingly moved lower. With that said, ING have already upped their forecast for a 50bp hike at their November meeting, which would take rates to 3.1%.

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

21102026ftaudnzdCI

AUD/NZD is trading back near yesterday’s high as it retraces against its decline from around 1.1500. Given Europe and the US is yet to react, the pair has the potential to continue higher over the near-term. But as I suspect the RBA will stick to a 25bp hike, and the market has the potential to figure this out, I’m now looking for areas of weakness to fade into – such as the 1.1190 low or the lower trendline.

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia CPI AUD NZD Inflation

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:53 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
Today 02:25 AM
WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
Today 12:48 AM
USD/JPY extends losses on suspected intervention, DXY breaks 200-day MA
Yesterday 11:18 PM
How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout
Yesterday 04:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_08
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:25 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:48 AM
      japan_05
      USD/JPY extends losses on suspected intervention, DXY breaks 200-day MA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:18 PM
        Research
        Dow Forecast: DJIA hits record as energy, financials extend breakout
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.