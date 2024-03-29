﻿

AUD/USD forecast: Continued US economic exceptionalism needed to cement bearish break

AUD/USD remains a sell-on-rallies prospect in a week where interpretation of Fedspeak and US labour market data will dominate. It will be imperative for the US data to portray a message of US continued economic strength to see meaningful downside materialise.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:57 PM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD remains a sell-on-rallies prospect
  • US labour market data and Federal Reserve speeches dominate the risk event calendar this week

The overview

AUD/USD remains a sell-on-rallies prospect in a week where interpretation of Fedspeak and US labour market data will dominate. While the momentum and price action remain bearish, it will be imperative for the data to portray a message of US continued economic strength to see meaningful downside materialise.  

The key data events

Event risk for AUD/USD is skewed to the US side of the ledger with only second-tier releases in Australia. The US not only has major data but also a slew of Fed speakers, many of which markets have not heard from since the FOMC meeting in March.

The biggest event is left to last with non-farm payrolls on Friday, with the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings likely to drive the price following its release. Keep an eye on the employment change in the household survey which has been painting a far darker picture on the health of the labour market than the payrolls survey recently.

Prior to payrolls, markets will receive alternate labour market data such as the JOLTS survey, ADP employment report and jobless claims. JOLTS can generate short-term volatility on occasion, especially if it conveys a dovish message.

Elsewhere, ISM manufacturing and services PMIs are the other notable releases with readings on prices and hiring intentions the key figures to watch. Services should receive more attention given its size relative to the US manufacturing sector.

Outside the US, a shock outcome in the eurozone inflation report may elicit a reaction in AUD/USD as the euro is the largest weighting in the US dollar index (DXY). Similarly, PMIs from China may influence the Aussie given many investors use it as a China proxy.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

The RBA and Fed events

Speeches from Christopher Kent and Brad Jones highlight the RBA calendar, providing an opportunity to provide views on the Australian inflation data released last week. Separately, the minutes of the RBA March meeting arrive on Tuesday, remembering the event marked the bank shifting to an explicit neutral bias.

Regarding the Fed, the calendar is busy with Williams, Mester, Barkin, Collins, Powell, Daly and Goolsbee scheduled.

Powell and Goolsbee spoke last week, so they screen as lower risk events, but Williams, Barkin, Daly and Mester are all FOMC voters this year. What they convey relative to the 3.5 rate cuts priced by markets this year will be important.

The market drivers

Even with an extensive list of known risk events, you can’t escape the reality that AUD is first and foremost an Asian currency closely linked to China, Japan and emerging markets. AUD/USD has been particularly sensitive to movements in the Chinese yuan recently, with analysis of correlations over the past month backing up this view. It’s a similar story for AUD and JPY with strong correlation between the two against the US dollar over the same period.

If JPY or CNH were to w experience a lift in volatility, it’s likely AUD will too. Given we’re at the start of a new quarter, the potential for capital flows to exacerbate market movements is elevated.

AUD correlations

The technical picture

AUD/USD looks heavy, breaking uptrend support on Friday after the US core PCE inflation report and speech from Jerome Powell where he described the outcome as in line with expectations. However, with volumes down significantly due to Easter Friday, it’s difficult to trust the price action. As such, Monday’s moves may be instructive when it comes to whether the bearish break will stick.

AUD Mar 30

In terms of levels to watch, downside breaks continue to be thwarted by bids below .6500, including last Thursday. Should that give way, a retest of the February lows around .6450 may be on the cards. Below, .6350 and .6290 are the next downside targets for bears.

As for topside levels, the 50 and 200-day moving averages successfully repelled bullish advances last week, contributing to the bearish bias and eventual downside break. Above, downtrend resistance as part of a larger symmetrical triangle pattern provides arguably an even tougher test – it is located just above .6600.

Until that downtrend breaks, the bias remains to sell rallies rather than buy dips.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD USD AUD Trade Ideas FX

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
March 27, 2024 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

crypto_10
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 27, 2024 01:41 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    AUD/USD forecast: Why this textbook bearish pattern may be prone to failure
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 27, 2024 03:44 AM
      aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
      AUD/USD bears eyeing downside after Australia’s inflation undershoot
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 27, 2024 01:55 AM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD teetering as selling momentum delivers death cross
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 24, 2024 11:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.