Asian Open: Summit’s up (in the air)

Sentiment took another turn for the worse overnight as the Kremlin is seemingly close to detonating the Biden-Putin summit.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 21, 2022 9:26 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -29.29 points (-0.39%) to close at 7484.33
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index fell -88.57 points (-2.17%) to close at 3985.71
  • Germany's DAX index fell -311.39 points (-2.07%) to close at 14731.12
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -141.29 points (-2.04%) to close at 6788.34

US Futures:

  • S&P 500 E-minis are index down -54 points (-1.24%)
  • Nasdaq 100 E-minis are index down -260.5 points (-1.86%)
  • Dow Jones E-minis are index down -308 points (-0.91%)

Asian Futures:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 futures fell -72 points (-1.006%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7161.6
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -420 points (-1.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26490.87
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -206 points (-0.85%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 23964.07
20220222futuresCI

The Kremlin announced Putin’s plans to sign a decree which will recognise two breakaway regions in Ukraine. Given this could be a taken as a pretext for Russia to invade, and the Biden-Putin summit hinged up an invasion not occurring, this more than likely irks world leaders and goads Biden to withdraw from the summit. And we also have further ‘claims’ from Russia that Ukrainian rebels have tried to enter Russia in armed vehicles. In short, a summit looks like a long shot, to say the least. Classic risk-off moves ensued which saw US futures fall alongside bond yields as investors moved into the safety of bonds, gold and the Swiss franc.

CHF was the strongest major currency, even outperforming then yen. The Russian ruble failed to see a bright side with the prospects of sanctions hitting Russia should they annexe the Ukraine. The ruble fell around -3% against the US dollar during a 2-standard deviation day, which is only the second time that has happened since March 2020.

EUR/JPY rolled over from 130.70 resistance and remained within its bearish channel. It found support at the monthly pivot point and 200-day eMA which is likely to hold as support unless Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to escalate.

20220222nzdjpyCI

Another yen pair we are tracking closely is NZD/JPY. We can see on the daily chart that three bearish hammers have formed around trend resistance, the 200-day eMA and 50-day eMA. A break below 76.94 confirms the reversal candles and such and brings 76.0 and 75.58 into focus for bears.

 

Everything you should know about the Japanese yen

 

Gold and oil rose with tensions

WTI rose on the fumes of war and wasted no time reclaiming the $90 handle. Energy stocks are likely to benefit today in Asia, as will gold miners now gold closed above 1900 for the first time since June. Gold is less than a day’s trade away from the June 2021 high, and Putin seems to be doing all he can to make sure that level is tested – if not broken as soon as possible.

ASX 200: Best of a bad bunch?

We suspect the ASX 200 will remain in its choppy range between 7150 – 7300 for the foreseeable future. It was the only major benchmark to close (marginally) higher last week despite turbulence from Russia, as the financials and materials sectors continue to prop up the broader market. Of course, we expect a bad start today with futures markets pointing lower. But with the financials sector looking ripe for a bullish breakout (which accounts for over a quarter of the index) then we’d do well to remember Australia’s stock market is not the best proxy for sentiment over in the Ukraine right now.

ASX 200:

20220222moversASXci

ASX 200: 7233.6 (0.16%), 18 February 2022

  • Materials (0.16%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (3.71%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 93 (46.50%) stocks advanced, 94 (47.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +11.13% - A2 Milk Company Ltd (A2M.AX)
  • +10.61% - AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX)
  • +10.29% - Endeavour Group Ltd (EDV.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -9.49% - Super Retail Group Ltd (SUL.AX)
  • -7.78% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)
  • -6.67% - Imugene Ltd (IMU.AX)

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220222calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices USD/RUB RUB NZD JPY Russia

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.