Asian Open: DXY Coiling at Its Highs

Whilst USD/JPY rose to a 7-year high, DXY has been left for dust as it coils at its highs. Yet that suggests it could be approaching a period of volatility.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 11, 2021 11:17 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
20211012moversCI

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -27 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,272.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -30 points (-0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,468.20
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -234 points (-0.93%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,091.09

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 51.3 points (0.72%) to close at 7,146.85
  • Europe'sEuro STOXX 50 index fell -0.77 points (-0.02%) to close at 4,072.52
  • Germany's DAX index fell -6.99 points (-0.05%) to close at 15,199.14
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 10.55 points (0.16%) to close at 6,570.54

Monday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -250.19 points (-0.72%) to close at 34,496.06
  • The S&P 500 index fell -30.15 points (-0.69%) to close at 4,361.19
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -107.019 points (-0.72%) to close at 14,713.73

 

Indices:

Wall Street traded lower with higher energy prices continuing to fuel inflationary concerns just as earnings season kicks off. The S&P 500 fell -0.7% to a 4-day low, closing Thursday’s upside gap and the 50-day eMA has continued to cap as resistance on the closing chart. The energy sector (XLE) initially hit a 21-month high yet closed the day lower after oil’s rally lost some steam. Rising yields continued to weigh on technology stocks with the Nasdaq 100 falling -0.72% and communications services sector being the worst performer on the S&P. Traders also offloaded bonds to send yields higher to see US10Y rose to a 4-month high of 1.636.

The ASX 200 is yet to break above 7333.2 resistance, but its potential to do so remains on our radar. Yesterday’s trade printed a hammer candle with a lower wick, so a break above resistance confirms it as a bullish reversal candle whilst a break of its low confirms it as an inverted (bearish) hammer.

Futures markets point to a weak open in Asia.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

20211012asxCI

ASX 200: 7299.8 (-0.28%), 11 October 2021

  • Energy (1.32%) was the strongest sector and Information Technology (-2.72%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 66 (33.00%) stocks advanced, 123 (61.50%) stocks declined
  • 63% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 40% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 45% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 6.19%-Whitehaven Coal Ltd(WHC.AX)
  • + 5.26%-Fortescue Metals Group Ltd(FMG.AX)
  • + 3.48%-Champion Iron Ltd (CIA.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -22.9% -Star Entertainment Group Ltd(SGR.AX)
  • -5.6% -Platinum Asset Management Ltd(PTM.AX)
  • -5.38% -Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd(SKC.AX)

 

Forex:

The Japanese yen was by far the weakest major currency with all pairs far exceeding their 10-day ATR’s (average true ranges).

The US dollar continued to receive safe-haven flows alongside the yen, although yield differentials gave USD/JPY the upper hand as the pair closed above 113 for the first time in nearly 3-years. Traders appear confident the Fed will announce tapering next month despite the NFP miss, so central bank divergence is being reflected in price action.

20211012dxyCI

The US dollar index (DXY) continues to coil up within a potential continuation pattern on the daily chart. Whist the trend favours an upside break, from a reward to risk perspective we would prefer to see it break to the downside first and find support around the 93.43 – 93.73 zone. Should prices break higher, take note of the September 2020 high as it makes a likely resistance level, ahead of the 95 handle and monthly R2 pivot.

EUR/AUD broke beneath 1.5780 support in line with our bias, with the daily low stopping just pips above the 1.5664 – 1.5690 support zone. Whilst this leaves the potential for another period of consolidation, our bias remains bearish beneath the 1.5858 high although we would not expect prices to trade above 1.5780 is this is part of a strong move lower. AUD/USD rose to a 19-day high after its (rather messy) breakout from an inverted head and shoulders pattern. If successful, the pattern projects a target around 0.7448. AUD/NZD closed to a 10-week high and stopped just short of our 1.0600 target.

The Bank of Korea announce their monetary policy decision at 12:00 AEST. The consensus is for them to hold rates at 0.75% today but raise it to 1.00% at their November meeting.

 

Commodities:

Oil prices continued higher overnight but there are warning signs of overextension for the bull camp. WTI hit a 7-year high of 82.18 yet retraced back to 80.50 by the end of the session, leaving a bearish hammer on the daily charts. So perhaps the bullish move is now running on fumes.

Palladium reached our initial target of 2185 but, like oil prices left a bearish pinbar on the daily.

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20211012calendarAEST

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities Trade Ideas DXY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.