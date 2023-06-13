AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 13, 2023 11:54 PM
Research
Market summary

  • US inflation rose at its slowest pace in 26 months at 4%, or -0.3% m/m to cement bets of a Fed pause (Fed fund futures are now pricing in just of a 8% chance of a hike)
  • Lower inflation makes it more likely the US can avoid a recession whilst reducing the need for ‘higher for longer’ interest rates, which helped further lift sentiment on Wall Street
  • Gold fell for a third day despite the softer inflation, weighed down by yields as investors witched from bonds to stocks
  • EUR/USD initially rose above 1.0800after US CPI but closed back beneath this level, ahead of the FOMC meeting
  • GBP/USD was the strongest FX major thanks to another hot wages and employment report, boosting the odds of further BOE hikes
  • AUD/USD saw its fourth false break of the 0.63800 resistance zone, which marked it cycle highs when the RAB first paused
  • Australian business confidence contracted in May with “notable declines across the trading, profitability, and employment sub-components” according to NAB
  • China’s loan growth was below expectations, prompting the PBOC to cut their short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months
  • This boosted sentiment across Asia to help indices trade higher, following a strong lead from Wall Street and also sent WTI back towards $70 on hopes of increased demand
  • New Zealand may have entered a recession according to a Bloomberg poll, with economists favouring a second quarter of negative growth in tomorrow’s GDP print

 

20230614moversCI

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – NZ current account
  • 16:00 – UK GDP, industrial, construction and manufacturing output, trade balance, index of services
  • 22:30 – US core PPI
  • 04:00 – Fed interest rate decision, staff forecasts, DOT plot (read the FOMC preview)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

202306147asxglanceCI
  • The ASX 200 appears to have found support around 7100 with its second small bullish day
  • It’s expected to open higher thanks to a stronger lead from Wall Street ad SPI futures
  • Intraday resistance include 7160, 7185, support is ~7078, 7092-7102

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230614audusdCI

AUD/USD has formed a bearish pinbar at a key resistance zone around 68c, which marks the area that the RBA first held interest rates after 10 consecutive hikes. The ideal combination for bearish swing traders is a hawkish hold from the Fed overnight, accompanied with a soft AU employment and negative Z GDP print report tomorrow. The 0.6700 – 0.6710 zone makes viable initial target, although bears may want to faded into retracements within yesterday’s upper wick to increase the potential reward to risk ratio. But we may find that volatility could be on the lower side with the FOMC meeting looming.

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230614calendarAEDT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.