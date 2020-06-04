Asia Morning US stocks lack upward momentum Airline stocks Fly

On Thursday, U.S. stocks lacked upward momentum as seen in prior sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 12 points to 26281...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2020 10:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Indexes Lack Momentum, Airline Stocks Fly

On Thursday, U.S. stocks lacked upward momentum as seen in prior sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 12 points to 26281, while the S&P 500 slipped 10 points (-0.3%) to 3112. The Nasdaq 100 marked a record intraday high of 9742 before closing at 9629 (down 75 points or -0.8%).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Banks (+3.38%), Insurance (+2.25%) and Automobiles & Components (+2.08%) sectors performed the best, while Utilities (-1.95%), Household & Personal Products (-1.85%) and Real Estate (-1.81%) sectors lagged behind.

Airline stocks such as American Airlines (AAL +41.10%), United Airlines (UAL +16.20%) and Delta Airlines (DAL +13.73%) were top gainers.

On the technical side, about 51.4% (46.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 94.9% (95.8% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that the latest Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1.877 million (1.843 million expected). However, Continuing Claims increased to 21.487 million (20.050 million expected).

U.S. Trade Deficit widened to 49.4 billion dollars in April (as expected).

Later today, the closely-watched U.S. official jobs report is expected to show a reduction of 7.500 million nonfarm payrolls in May with the jobless rated jumping to 19.4%.

European stocks were broadly lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipping 0.7%. Germany's DAX lost 0.5%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.6% and France's CAC was down 0.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices remained under pressure, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.826% from 0.761% Wednesday.

Spot gold price rebounded $14.00 (+0.9%) to $1,713, halting a two-day decline.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) eased 0.3% to $37.18 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar sank further against its major peers ahead of the closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later today. The ICE Dollar Index dropped 0.6% on day to 96.76.

EUR/USD jumped 1.0% to 1.1343, rising for an eighth straight session. The European Central Bank announced that its pandemic emergency purchase programme will be increased by 600 billion euros to 1,350 billion euros, and the programme's duration will be extended until June 2021 or until it believes the coronavirus crisis is over. ECB expects the eurozone's economy to contract by 8.7% this year, before rebounding by 5.2% in 2021. Meanwhile, the central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged as expected.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.