Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks End in the Red





On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended in negative territory. Thefell 130 points (-0.47%) to 27902, thedropped 28 points (-0.84%) to 3357 and theslid 166 points (-1.48%) to 11080.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe persistently high claims for U.S. jobless benefits caused some concerns. The U.S. Labor Department reported thatin the week ended September 12 (850,000 expected, 893,000 in the prior week). And U.S. Housing Starts declined to an annualized rate of 1.416 million units in August (1.488 million units expected).Real Estate (-2.19%), Media (-2.17%) and Retail (-1.71%) sectors lost the most. Illumina (ILMN -7.58%), American Tower (AMT -4.77%), NetApp Inc (NTAP -4.28%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -4.04%) were top losers. Meanwhile, General Electric (GE +4.37%) and Ford Motor (F +3.85%) were higher.And tech giants -- were broadly lower.Approximately 66.4% (64.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 57.4% (53.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks ended in the red. Thefell 0.51%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.36%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.69%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%.The benchmarkmarked a low of 0.646% before bouncing back to 0.6822%.Oil prices increased after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies stressed commitment to their agreed output cut.(October) advanced 2.0% to $40.97 a barrel.lost $15.00 (-0.77%) to $1,944 an ounce.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened against its major peers, with thedropping 0.3% on day to 92.91marked a day-low of 1.1737 before closing up 0.3% to 1.1853.gained 0.1% to 1.2975, up for a fourth straight session. Theheld its benchmark rate at 0.10% and maintained its asset purchases target at 745 billion pounds as expected. BOE said "the Monetary Policy Committee will keep under review the range of actions that could be taken to deliver its objectives". Later today, U.K. retail sales data for August will be released (+0.8% on month expected).fell 0.2% to 104.71, posting a four-day losing streak. The Bank of Japan decided to keep its benchmark rate at -0.10% as expected. This morning, official data showed that Japan's national CPI grew 0.2% on year in August (as expected),slipped 0.2% to 1.3145. Canada's retail sales data for July will be reported later in the day (+1.0% on month expected).Meanwhile,gained 0.2% to 0.7318. Government data showed that the Australian economy added 111,000 jobs in August (-35,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate dropped to 6.8% (7.7% expected) from 7.5% in July.