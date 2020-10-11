Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Up, Dollar Down on Growing Stimulus Expectations

On Friday, U.S. stocks posted further gains. Theincreased 161 points (+0.57%) to 28586, therose 30 points (+0.88%) to 3477, and thewas up 174 points (+1.51%) to 11725.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewStocks climbed, gold jumped and the U.S. dollar slid on growing expectations of a forthcoming fiscal stimulus package.said in an interview that he wants to see a larger stimulus package than the one offered by either Democrats or Republicans.

Retailing (+2.08%), Software & Services (+1.94%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+1.45%) sectors performed the best. Xilinx (XLNX +14.11%) gained the most after reports that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -3.94%) may buy the company for $30 billion. eBay (EBAY +6.47%) and Fortinet (FTNT +3.73%) were also top gainers.

Approximately 75% (70% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 89% (79% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks remained buoyed. Therose 0.55%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.71% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.65%, while Germany's DAX 30 was little changed.U.S. Treasury prices slipped, as the benchmarkadvanced to 0.772% from 0.764% Thursday.price took advantage of a weaker dollar jumping $34 (+1.84%) to $1,928 an ounce.(November) fell $0.66 (-1.60%) to $40.53 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was broadly lower across the board, pressured by the U.S. government's signal that it could accept a larger stimulus package. Theregained the 1.1800 level as it jumped 0.6% to 1.1829. The pair has returned to levels above both its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.crossed above the key 1.3000 level by rising 0.84% to 1.3046. Official data showed that U.K. industrial production edged up 0.3% on month in August (+2.5% expected).failed to hold the key 106.00 level and close 0.38% lower at 105.62.Commodity-related currencies charged higher.surged 1.05% to 0.7240 extending its winning streak to a third session.was down for a third day sinking 0.57% to 1.3121.Thecontinued its recent rally against the greenback.