Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Gain Big on Election Day

On Tuesday - the- U.S. stocks posted strong gains for the second session. Thesurged 555 points (+2.06%) to 27480, therose 58 points (+1.78%) to 3369, and thewas up 195 points (+1.76%) to 11279.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView, led by Commercial & Professional Services (+3.08%), Capital Goods (+2.95%) and Transportation (+2.73%). Arista Networks (ANET +15.44%), Gartner (IT +12.62%), Nordstrom (JWN +9.69%) and Macy’s (M +8.39%) were top gainers.Approximately 67% (60% same as in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 33% (15% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.came under pressure after stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong suspended the $34.5 billion initial public offering of fintech giant Ant Group. Alibaba owns an approximately 33% stake in Ant Group.U.S. official data showed thatincreased 1.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected) and(final reading) rose 1.9% (as expected).European stocks advanced further. The Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 1.61%,, France's CAC 40 rose 2.11% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.39%.U.S. Treasury prices returned to the downside, as the benchmark, the highest level since mid-June.Commodity prices were boosted by a weakening dollar.charged $12 higher (+0.64%) to $1,907 an ounce.Oil prices were lifted by reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) would seek to prolong the current oil-output cuts into next year.(+2.85%) to $37.86 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar came under pressure as investors accepted riskier assets. Theregained the 1.1700 level as it rebounded 0.63% to 1.1715.was back above 1.3000 as it jumped 1.10% to 1.3059%. The pair has returned to levels above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.declined 0.22% to 104.48%, andfell a further 0.55% to 1.3145.The Australian dollar surged over 1% against the greenback though the, as expected, slashed its key interest rate to 0.10% from 0.25%. The central bank also announced a 100 billion Australian dollarto purchase government bonds.