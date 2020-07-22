Asia Morning: U.S. Market Sentiment Boosted by Vaccine Deal





On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed higher. Theclimbed 165 points (+0.62%) to 27005, therose 18 points (+0.57%) to 3276, and thewas up 37 points (+0.35%) to 10870.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were encouraged to see that the U.S. government signed a deal worth $1.95 billion with(PFE +5.10%) and(BNTX +13.72%) forMeanwhile, investors seemed to look past escalating tensions between the U.S. and China., Texas, within 72 hours amid accusations of spying. Retaliatory measures from Beijing are widely expected.Consumer Durables & Apparel (+1.76%), Consumer Services (+1.64%) and Utilities (+1.53%) sectors were the best performers. HCA Healthcare (HCA +11.97%), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +8.40%) and Best Buy (BBY +7.84%) were the top gainers.On the technical side, about 53.4% (51.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 87.5% (77.0% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.In after-marker hours,(TSLA +1.53%) posted a fourth consecutive quarterly profit saying it earned $0.50 per share in the second quarter, against expectations of a loss of $1.06 per share.(MSFT +1.44%) reported a fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.46 ($1.36 expected).European stocks closed in negative territory. Thefell 0.87%. Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.51%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.32%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.00%.The benchmark U.S.slid further to 0.595% from 0.606% Tuesday.price surged a further $29.00 (+1.6%) to $1,871 an ounce, andsoared 8.0% to $23.00 an ounce.U.S.(August) were little changed at $41.90 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude-oil stockpiles increased 4.90 million barrels last week, contrary to a reduction of 1.95 million barrels expected.On the forex front, theslipped 0.2% on day to 94.95, down for a fourth straight session.advanced 0.4% to 1.1569, the highest level since October 2018. Later today, the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index for July will be released (-12.0 expected).was broadly flat at 1.2734, after a three-day rally.rebounded 0.4% to 107.19.Meanwhile,gained 0.2% to 0.7142, posting a four-day winning streak.