Asia Morning: Nasdaq 100 At Fresh Record on Vaccines Hopes

(TSLA +9.47%) marked a record close at $1,643.00.(CVX -2.2%) said it has agreed to buy(NBL +5.44%) for $5 billion in an all-stock deal.On the technical side, about 53.4% (52.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 81.2% (80.4% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks were broadly higher. Therose 0.75%. Germany's DAX 30 jumped 0.99%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.47%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.46%.The benchmarkdrifted lower to 0.615%.price was up for a second session rising $7.00 (+0.4%) to $1,817 an ounce.U.S.(August) settled 0.5% higher at $40.81 a barrel, lifted by growing risk-on appetite.On the forex front, theslipped 0.1% on day to 95.82, the lowest level since March.gained 0.2% to 1.1453. European Council President Charles Michel said he is confident that agreement on the bloc's stimulus package can be reached after putting forward a new proposal.rose 0.7% to 1.2660.climbed 0.2% to 107.25.