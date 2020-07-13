Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Pare Gains in Last Trading Hour

On Monday, U.S. stocks closed mixed after turning sharply lower in the final trading hour. Theshed 234 points (-2.16%) to 10602, thefell 29 points (-0.94%) to 3155, while theedged up 10 points to 26085.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were discouraged by California's action to roll back its reopening plans due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.Software & Services (-2.87%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-2.29%) and Media (-2.19%) sectors were the worst performers.(FTNT -10.07%), Analog Devices (ADI -5.82%), Carnival Corp (CCL -5.45%), Salesforce.com (CRM -5.30%) and Adobe Systems (ADBE -5.09%) were the top losers. On the other hand,(WYNN +9.62%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +6.15%) jumped.On the technical side, about 42.0% (39.5% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 50.1% (39.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. government posted a recordof 864.1 billion dollars for June (863.0 billion dollars deficit expected).European stocks were broadly higher. Thejumped 1.00%. Germany's DAX 30 increased 1.32%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.73%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.33%.The benchmarkclimbed to 0.643% from 0.633% Friday.price rebounded $4.00 (+0.2%) to $1,802 an ounce halting a two-session decline.Oil prices declined after reports that major oil-producing countries may ease output curbs in view of improving demand. U.S.(August) fell 1.1% to $40.10 a barrel.On the forex front, theslipped 0.1% on day at 96.53.rose 0.4% to 1.1347. Later today, the eurozone's industrial production for May (+15.0% on month expected) and the German ZEW Current Situation Index (-65.0 expected) will be reported.slid 0.6% to 1.2557. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the U.K. economy is recovering but he is very worried about the jobs market. Meanwhile, investors will focus on U.K. GDP growth for May (+5.0% on month expected) and industrial production (+6.0% on month expected), both due later in the day.climbed 0.4% to 107.29, snapping a three-day decline.