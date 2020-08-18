Asia Morning: S&P Breaks Record Finally





On Tuesday, theadded 7 points (+0.23%) to 3389, eventually surpassing its February record close of 3386. Therose 110 points (+0.98%) to a fresh record close of 11399, while thedropped 66 points (-0.24%) to 27778.S&P 500 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewRetail (+1.95%), Media (+1.29%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.61%) sectors were the best performers, while Bank (-1.75%), Energy (-1.71%) and Automobiles & Components (-0.91%) sectors lagged behind., Microchip Technology (MCHP +3.86%), Alphabet (GOOG +2.68%) andare top gainers, while Kohl's (KSS -14.67%) and Macy’s (M -8.39%) were top losers.Shares ofrose on reports that the company is in talks to buy TikTok's operations in the U.S. from Chinese owner ByteDance.Approximately 61.0% (62.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 76.4% (76.8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data,jumped to an annualized rate of 1.496 million units in July (1.245 million units expected). Building Permits increased to 1.495 million units (1.326 million units expected).European stocks were broadly lower. Thedropped 0.56%. Germany's DAX 30 slipped 0.30%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.68%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.83%.U.S. government bond prices remained firm, as thedeclined further to 0.662%.price advanced $17.00 (+0.86%) to $2,002 an ounce, and spot silver price added 0.67% to $27.67 an ounce.U.S.(September) were little changed at $42.89 a barrel.On the forex front, thedropped 0.5% on day to 92.32, the lowest level since May 2018.climbed 0.6% to 1.1937, up for a fifth straight session.jumped 1.1% to a seven-month high of 1.3244. Later today, U.K. CPI data for July will be released (+0.4% on year expected).slid 0.6% to 105.38. This morning, official data showed that Japan's exports declined 19.2% on year in July (-20.9% expected), while core machine orders dropped 7.6% on month in June (+2.0% expected).fell 0.4% to 1.3161. Canada's CPI data for July will be reported later in the day (+0.6% on year expected).Other commodity-linked currencies strengthened against the greenback.rose 0.5% to 0.7250 andadvanced 0.7% to 0.6604.