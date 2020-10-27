asia mornimg oct 28

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rebounds before big technology firms report results...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 8:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Tech Higher

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell a further 222 points (-0.80%) to 27463, and the S&P 500 dropped 10 points (-0.30%) to 3390. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rebounded 94 points (+0.82%) to 11598 before big technology firms report results.


Nasdaq 100 Index (Daily Chart) : Holding Above 11180

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The While House hinted that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely before the November 3 election.

Retailing (+1.16%), Media (+0.84%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.81%) sectors performed the best, while Banks (-2.73%), Capital Goods (-2.6%) and Automobiles & Components (-2.09%) sectors lagged behind. Harley-Davidson (HOG +22.07%) became the top gainer after its quarterly results beat market expectations.

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -4.07%) said it has agreed to buy Xilinx (XLNX +8.56%) in a $35 billion all-stock deal.

Approximately 70% (75% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 42% (68% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The VIX Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, charged 0.89 point higher (+2.74%) to 33.35.

In after-market hours, Microsoft (MSFT) declined over 1% despite reporting better-than-expected results.

Regarding U.S. economic data, Durable Goods Orders (preliminary reading) jumped 1.9% on month in September (+0.5% expected). The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly declined to 100.9 in October (102.0 expected).

European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.95%, Germany's DAX 30 lost 0.93%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.77%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.09%.

U.S. Treasury prices extended their rally, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sank further to 0.776%.

Spot gold rose $5 (+0.27%) to $1,907 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (December) jumped $0.90 (+2.33%) to $39.46 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar held its strength against other major currencies. The ICE Dollar Index edged up to 93.09.

EUR/USD lost the key 1.1800 level as it eased 0.12% to 1.1795, while USD/JPY failed to regain the 105.00 level sliding 0.40% to 104.41.
 
GBP/USD added 0.15% to 1.3044, and AUD/USD edged up to 0.7128 from 0.7123 in the prior session.

USD/CAD retreated 0.21% to 1.3184. Canada's central bank will discuss interest rates later today and is expected to hold its key rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira hit a record low of 8.2050 against the U.S. dollar, as investors were worried about rising inflation in Turkey.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
January 18, 2025 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    COT report – 20 Jan 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:14 PM
      Quarry and various stones
      Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 17, 2025 03:12 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 16, 2025 11:48 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.