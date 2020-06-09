Another Step Higher Following Wall Streets Impressive Gains

The lifting of coronavirus lockdown and hopes of a quick recovery are feeding trader optimism, although the lack of fresh catalysts is seeing that optimism start to fade.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 9, 2020 3:35 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After another phenomenal rally on Wall Street, which saw the Nasdaq strike a fresh all time high and the S&P come close to wiping out all its losses for the year, Asian markets traded mixed. The lifting of coronavirus lockdown and hopes of a quick recovery are feeding trader optimism, although the lack of fresh catalysts is seeing that optimism start to fade. 

European markets are pointing to a quieter start as investors take stock of recent gains, particularly in light of the poor economic conditions, and tread water ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC. There is little doubt that the central bank’s accommodative stance and obliging manners has helped propel stocks to there current levels. Any sense that the Fed could be less accommodative could threaten a repeat performance of 2013’s taper tantrum. 
Glass half full
Whilst recent data has shown a stark improvement from April’s bottom, the numbers still paint a grim picture. Yet traders are showing that they are more than prepared to see the economy in a glass half full manner. The jobs report is a good example. Traders focused on the 2.5 million jobs created rather than the 20 million jobs that have been lost. 

BRC retail sales improving
BRC retail sales data here in the UK also added to mounting evidence that the economy was on the right track, with sales -5.9% in May compared to a year earlier. This was a vast improvement of April’s -19.1% drop giving optimistic traders reason to cheer. However, it was still the second worst reading since records began in 1995. After 8 straight days of gains the Pound is mildly lower versus the USD. That said it still remains close to three month tops above $1.27.

Eurozone data in focus
A slew of data is due from the Eurozone. German exports were considerably worse than forecast -24% vs -15.6% expected. Imports -16.5% vs -16%. The Dax has barely acknowledged the data whilst the Euro continues to show resilience against the slightly stronger US Dollar.
Eurozone unemployment and GDP figures are also due shortly.  

Oil clawing back losses
Oil is attempting to claw back loses after falling sharply in the previous session after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates confirmed that they would not extend an additional 1.18 million bpd in cuts on top of the OPEC+ cuts in July. The disappointment resulted in WTI and Brent shedding over 5%.

Today, oil is back on the rise as easing of coronavirus lockdown measures boost hopes that a recovery in demand will do some of the heavy lifting. Brent is sitting comfortably over $40 and the expectation, particularly now that New York is reopening, is that WTI will be back there soon.
 

Dax chart


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.