21 09 EU PRE OPEN

European stocks report | HSBC | Merck KGaA | Iliad | LVMH...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2020 4:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices under pressure | TA focus on Merck KGaA

INDICES
Friday, European stocks ended in the red. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.51%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.36%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.69%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
64% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
52% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 60% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
58% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 59% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.1pt to 22.65, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Retail, Industrial
3mths relative low: Telecom., Banks, Energy

Europe Best 3 sectors
health care, technology, financial services

Europe worst 3 sectors
travel & leisure, banks, automobiles & parts


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.49% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 0bp to -21bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%


MORNING TRADING

In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1850 while GBP/USD eased to 1.2954. USD/JPY remains subdued at 104.83. This morning, official data showed that Japan's national CPI grew 0.2% on year in August (as expected).

Spot gold bounced to $1,952 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
HSBC, a global banking group, may be listed in Chinese government's Unreliable Entity List, aimed at foreign entities that engage in actions that endanger the country's national sovereignty, according to Chinese media Global Times.

G4S, a security services provider, released a 8-month trading update: "Following a strong performance in the first half of 2020, the Group’s revenues have remained resilient through the first eight months of the year.  Secure Solutions revenues, which account for 93% of Group revenues, were broadly in line with 2019. Group revenues were just 1.9% lower overall (...) As a result, the Group's underlying earnings which were in line with 2019 at the six months stage are now ahead of the prior year for the first eight months of 2020."

JD Wetherspoon, a pub company, was upgraded to "equalweight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#GERMANY#
Merck KGaA, a chemicals and pharmaceuticals company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.

From a chartist point of view, the share remains supported by a rising trend line drawn since March. Moreover the stock has closed above its previous all-time high at 125.6E. The RSI has validated an upward breakout above 65.5.  Above the support area at 117E look for 133.5E and 140.5E in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#FRANCE#
Iliad, a telecommunication services provider, announced that it will launch a public tender offer for the Polish telecom operator, Play, for a cash amount of 39 Polish zloty per share, representing 2.2 billion euros for 100% of the share capital and an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros. The company added that it has signed a binding agreement to purchase a 40% controlling interest from Play's two reference shareholders for the same unit price, which will give the company the majority of seats on Play's Board of Directors.

LVMH, a luxury goods conglomerate, confirmed that it has submitted the proposed acquisition of Tiffany for antitrust review. The company said: "Eight of the ten requisite antitrust clearances have already been obtained. LVMH expects to receive approval from the European Commission and Taiwan well before the November 24, 2020 Outside Date."


#SWITZERLAND#
Novartis, a pharmaceutical group, said a phase 3 trial of spartalizumab (PDR001) with Tafinlar and Mekinist in advanced melanoma did not meet the primary endpoint.


EX-DIVIDEND
ENI: E0.12, STMicroelectronics (STM): $0.042
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.