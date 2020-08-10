Zijin Mining (2899.HK): Within Bullish Channel

Zijin Mining Group’s (2899.HK) share price has jumped about 79% since June, boosted by the surge in prices of gold and copper, which accounted for over 70% of the company’s gross profit in 2019.Gold price keeps standing above the. Therefore,

On a daily chart, the stock keeps trading within a Bullish Channel.

Source: GAIN Capital, TraingView

Strong upward momentum is evidenced by the relative strength index, which is well directed in the 70s.



Bullish investors should take the recent low at HK$4.54 as the Key Support (Stop-loss) Level.

On its way up, the stock is expected to encounter Resistance at HK$6.00 (around 61.8% extrapolation from HK$4.54) and HK$6.50.



