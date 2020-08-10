Zijin Mining (2899.HK): Within Bullish Channel
Zijin Mining Group’s (2899.HK) share price has jumped about 79% since June, boosted by the surge in prices of gold and copper, which accounted for over 70% of the company’s gross profit in 2019.
Gold price keeps standing above the key psychological level of $2,000 an ounce showing no signs of fatigue. Therefore, Zijin Mining is unlikely to reverse its current uptrend in the near future.
Strong upward momentum is evidenced by the relative strength index, which is well directed in the 70s.
Gold price keeps standing above the key psychological level of $2,000 an ounce showing no signs of fatigue. Therefore, Zijin Mining is unlikely to reverse its current uptrend in the near future.
On a daily chart, the stock keeps trading within a Bullish Channel.
Source: GAIN Capital, TraingView
Strong upward momentum is evidenced by the relative strength index, which is well directed in the 70s.
Bullish investors should take the recent low at HK$4.54 as the Key Support (Stop-loss) Level.
On its way up, the stock is expected to encounter Resistance at HK$6.00 (around 61.8% extrapolation from HK$4.54) and HK$6.50.
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Commodities articles
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
February 17, 2025 01:33 AM