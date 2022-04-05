WTI crude oil (USOIL) coiling: Breakout imminent?

The symmetrical triangle is approaching its apex, raising the probability of a high-volatility breakout in the coming days...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 6, 2022 1:09 AM
Oil extraction
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

One of the biggest storylines from last month was the wild swings we saw in one of the planet’s most fundamental commodities, crude oil. Looking at spot WTI (USOIL), prices traced out the following path in March:

  1. Started the month with a surge of more than +33% in a little more than a week…
  2. …then fell by more than 25% into the middle of the month before…
  3. …Tacking on another nearly 25% through the 24thand…
  4. …Finally falling by 15% from those highs to close last week.

In other words, oil saw a year’s worth of volatility in just a month’s time!

Notably, each of those subsequent moves were smaller in magnitude than the previous swing, creating a series of lower highs and higher lows on the chart. In traditional technical analysis parlance, oil carved out a well-defined “symmetrical triangle pattern” across the month of March. For the uninitiated, a common analogy for this pattern is that of a spring being compressed from both the top and the bottom; it builds up potential energy and once one of those pressure points is removed, the spring (WTI price) is likely to move sharply in that direction.

As the chart below shows, the symmetrical triangle is approaching its apex, raising the probability of a high-volatility breakout in the coming days.

CI_WTI_IS_COILING_IN_A_SYMMETRICAL_TRIANGLE_PATTERN

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Astute traders will also note that prices formed a bearish divergence with the 14-period RSI before reversing on all four occasions last month; accordingly, if we don’t see a similar divergence on a breakout beyond the triangle pattern, it would add even more confidence in a continuation in one direction or the other.

In terms of logical target areas, a bullish breakout would initially pave the way for a move up to the late-March high near $116, while a bearish breakdown could fall to the late February lows near $90.00 in short order.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Oil Crude Oil WTI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.