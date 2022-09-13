What will happen to GBP/USD if the UK surprises with higher CPI?

If the data is stronger than expected, will GBP/USD move higher? It may, but most likely not to the extent that the US Dollar did after the stronger US CPI.

September 14, 2022 4:08 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag

Earlier today, the US released its August CPI report.  The headline print was 8.3% YoY vs and expectation of 8.1% YoY and a July reading of 8.5% YoY.  Headline inflation is decreasing.  However, the Core CPI print for August was 6.3% YoY vs an expectation of 6.1% YoY and a previous reading of 5.9% YoY. See our complete recap of the US CPI here.  After the release of the data, the US Dollar shot higher, pushing GBP/USD lower by nearly 150 pips near 1.1530.

What is inflation?

Can a similar situation occur tomorrow for the UK when it releases its own August CPI data?  The headline print is expected to be 10.2% YoY vs a July reading of 10.1% YoY.  In addition, the Core CPI is expected to be 6.3% YoY vs a 6.2% YoY reading in July.  August’s reading was the highest since February 1982!  However, the BOE has already told us that it expects CPI to reach as high as 13% in October and that the UK economy will enter a recession in Q4.  Therefore, unlike that of the US in which the Fed is not expecting a recession, higher CPI readings shouldn’t do as much damage to the GBP or the FTSE, as markets are already pricing in an element of higher inflation and lower growth.

This is one reason that GBP/USD has been so weak over the last year.  It was just on April 22nd when GBP/USD broke below the psychological round number support level at 1.3000.  Since then, GBP/USD has been moving lower in an order channel.  On September 7th, GBP/USD traded 4 pips below the March 2020 lows to 1.1405, a new 25 year low.  It was also support at the bottom trendline of the channel and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of July 14th to the highs of August 1st.  The RSI was oversold, and price bounced to resistance at the July 14th low, near 1.1760.  However, after today’s CPI data, GBP/USD formed a bearish engulfing candle on the daily timeframe, which indicates that there may be more selling ahead!

20220913 gbpusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD has been moving lower in a tighter channel formation since August 10th.  The pair broke out above the top trendline of the channel on September 12th and traded to the previously mentioned horizontal resistance.  Today, GBP/USD dropped back into the channel after the US CPI data.  First support for the pair is at the lows of September 7th at 1.1405.  Below there, price can fall to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the low of September 7th to the highs of September 12th at 1.1314.  This level also confluences with the bottom trendline of the longer-term channel (see daily).  The third level of support is at the bottom trendline of the shorter-term channel near 1.1250.  However, if prices reverse and move higher, first intraday resistance is at 1.1663, then today’s high and horizontal resistance at roughly 1.1740.  Above there, GBP/USD can move to the highs of August 22nd at 1.1901.

20220913 gbpusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The UK releases August CPI tomorrow.  Expectations are for a headline print of 10.1% YoY and a Core CPI print of 6.4% YoY.  If the data is stronger than expected, will GBP/USD move higher?  It may, but most likely not to the extent that the US Dollar did after the stronger US CPI.  The BOE, which is expected to hike 75bps next week, already warned markets of a potential 13% CPI reading in October and a recession beginning in Q4.  Therefore, markets have been pricing in a potential higher inflation reading since the last BOE meeting (and GBP/USD is still much lower!).

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Core CPI UK CPI GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.