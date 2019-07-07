What mattered last week:

The S&P 500 rose +1.30% after the U.S. and China agreed on a trade war truce and to return to the negotiating table for trade talks.

Weak economic data in the early part of the week drove the yield on U.S. 10-year government bonds to 1.94% only to close the week back above 2.00% after a stronger than expected U.S. jobs report.

In Europe, Christine Lagard was nominated to head the ECB and is likely to follow in the dovish footsteps of Mario Draghi.

In Australia, the RBA cut the cash rate to 1.00%, the first time it has delivered consecutive cuts since 2012.

Personal tax cuts promised in the Federal election were confirmed by the Australian Parliament.

All of which propelled the ASX200 another 2% higher to close above 6751 and just 100pts below its all-time high from 2007.

In FX, the AUDUSD lost ground against the U.S. dollar after the stronger expected U.S. jobs report, and trade truce reduced the likelihood of a 50bp cut at the Feds July meeting.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday), Home loans (Thursday).

NAB business confidence (Tuesday): After a sharp bounce last month to +7 post the Federal election result, business confidence is expected to fall back towards +2, reflecting weak business conditions and consumer confidence.

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (Friday).

China: CPI and PPI (Wednesday), balance of trade, new yuan loans, total social financing (Friday).

Japan: Current account and machinery orders (Monday), PPI (Wednesday).

U.S.: Jolts job openings (Wednesday), FOMC minutes and CPI (Thursday).

FOMC minutes (Thursday): The minutes from the Fed’s last meeting are likely to confirm an easing bias.

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Powell, Quarles, Williams and Kashkari.

Canada: Housing starts and building approvals (Tuesday), Bank of Canada interest rate decision (Thursday).

Bank of Canada Meeting (Thursday): The BoC is expected to keep the cash rate unchanged at 1.75% and reiterate that the current accommodative stance is appropriate and that any future move will be data dependent.

Euro Area: German balance of trade and industrial production (Monday), EA industrial production (Friday).

UK: Balance of trade, GDP, industrial production and construction output (Wednesday).

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: