AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs

Jerome Powell testimony, RBA economic boffin speech and US CPI all have the potential to drive AUD/USD next week. But looking at the strength of the Aussie's breakout, dips may look appealing to bulls.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 6:00 AM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Related analysis:

The Week Ahead: Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election

AUD/USD outlook: RBA mins point to quarterly CPI figures for policy clues

20240707audDashboard

 

Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee and US inflation report are the biggest events on the calendar this week, with the former sat at the top. The US has knocked out a steady stream of weaker data since the Fed’s last meeting, and traders will get Powell’s updated view on the economy and Fed policy. And that means traders will hang on to his every word and seek any clue, however minor, to vindicate their bets that the first cut will arrive in September. Last week he estimated that CPI will fall to the mid to lower 2’s by the end of 2025, so any update to this narrative can shape expectations for the level of easing next year.

20240705usCPI

 

Whilst the Fed’s preferred PCE inflation reads are just 0.6 percentage points above their 1% inflation target, CPI and core CPI are 1.3 and 1.4 percentage points above it. Yet the rate of inflation is clearly slowing, the faster it can enter the upper 2’s, the stronger the case for cuts from the Fed in 2025.

 

20240707audCalendar

John Simon, the RBA’s Head of Economic Research, speaks at the Australian Conference of Economists on Wednesday at 10:30. Given that bets of another RBA hike as soon as August are now ramping up, it will be worth a listen. Inflation has been ramping up again this year and was uncomfortably hot in the recent report, whilst retail sales and building approvals also beat expectations which only adds to the pressure for the RBA to hike to 4.6%.

 

The 30-day RBA cash rate futures imply a 32% chance of an August hike, down from 45% after the CPI report. The 1-month OIS has dropped back to 4.33% (below the cash rate) after a weak NFP report form the US on Friday, as a more dovish Fed takes some pressure off of the RBA to hike. And if the RBA want to look for any reasons to not hike (which I suspect they will), then weaker business sentiment data this week could help.

20240704auBusinessConfidence

 

Business confidence contracted for the first month in five and touched a 6-month low, and conditions slipped to a -month low in May. Both metrics have been trending steadily lower in recent years, with forward orders remaining in negative territory (particularly for retail, wholesale and construction).

 

The RBNZ meeting on Wednesday also warrants a look, even if chances of a change in policy is next to zero. The RBNZ surprised markets by revealing that they discussed the potential to hike, whilst markets were positioned for them to strike a slightly dovish tone. They will probably retain that hawkish bias, but if they are to treat us to a more dovish tone then it removes from pressure from the RBA to consider hiking in August.

 

 

AUD/USD 20-day rolling correlation

  • The positive correlation between WTI crude oil, iron ore, the AU-US 2-year yield and AUD/USD has picked up notable over the last couple of weeks
  • Interestingly, it also has a strong inverted relationship with China’s CSI 300 index
  • The correlation with the US dollar index (DXY) is almost non-existent at -0.2, having shared a strong inverted correlation for a few months until recently

20240705auCorrelations

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • It is a case of more of the same with the COT data: Bulls continues to add to their exposure whilst bears trimmed their bets further
  • Net-short exposure among large speculators fell to a 3-yeara low, and a 6-month low among asset managers
  • I suspect this trend continued in the second half of the week (after the COT data was compiled) given the weak NFP report and the fact the AUD/USD closed the week at a 6-month high

20240707cotAUD

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

I’m pleased to see that the anticipated pullback and bullish breakout worked charm. AUD/USD has now risen for four consecutive weeks, and in the past week risen for four consecutive days. The rally into the sideways range between 0.6570 – 0.6700 has now been complimented with a bullish move of greater strength. And with US data souring alongside odds of another RBA hike making an unwelcome cameo, I suspect bulls will be tempted to buy dips. 0.68 is the next upside target, with pullbacks towards 0.6700 potentially gaining further bullish interest.

 

Even if this level breaks, dips above the volume cluster around 0.6650 look appealing to my bullish eyes.

20240707audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Yesterday 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
July 5, 2024 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: July 1, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
June 30, 2024 08:00 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 17th 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 17, 2024 12:12 AM
      aus_05
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 9, 2024 08:00 PM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 3, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.