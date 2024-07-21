AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie to take its cue from sentiment

I suspect we’ve entered a phase where politically-driven sentiment carries more weight than domestic data for AUD/USD. And with the VIX rising alongside political uncertainty, volatility could favour bears over the coming months as we head towards the US elections.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 4:00 AM
aus_07
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Politics is continuing to make its mark on sentiment, and I suspect it will continue to do so as we head towards the November elections. I think there is a real chance Biden could pull out, given he was diagnosed with covid less than a day after publicly saying he would consider not running if he was sick. Kamala Harris is in the pole position to take the reins, but Trump remains the firm favourite to win according to bookies. So from a trader's perspective, any policy hints from Trump, or comments that could stir concerns of another trade war could weigh on sentiment – and therefore AUD/USD.

20240721audPerformance

 

It is not a big week for domestic data in Australia. The PMIs released on Wednesday tend not to be a market mover for AUD/USD, and the report would have to deliver some seriously bag figures before traders could overlook the strong employment figures delivered last week.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

20240721auCalendar

 

Area of interest include the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) policy meeting on Wednesday, to see if their expected -25bp rate cut is accompanied with a dovish meeting. A weak NZ credit card spending report could back up the RBNZ’s dovish tone delivered at their recent meeting, which helps contain expectations of an RBA hike. But in reality it is second-tier data.

 

AUD/USD 20-day rolling correlation

  • Yield differentials are back in fashion, with the 2-year AU-US spread correlating nicely with AUD/USD
  • Positive correlation remain in play with gold, copper and iron ore, although to lesser degrees as we get through that list
  • The US dollar index continues to share an inverted correlation with AUD/USD at -0.75

 

20240720audCorrelations

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

Commitment of traders data (COT) is only captured up to the prior Tuesday. Therefore, it does not include the change of exposure between Wednesday to Friday while AUD/USD futures prices continued to decline. In a nutshell, AUD/USD snapped a 5-week bullish streak, yet positioning shows that gross longs increased for a fifth week among large speculators and net-long exposure rose for a second. Sentiment has clearly changed. And while net-long exposure is nowhere near a sentiment, extreme, the surge in gross longs (green. Lower chart) may well be, having reached a 5.5-year high.

 

I suspect we’ve entered a phase where sentiment carries more weight than classic technical analysis. And with the VIX rising alongside political uncertainty, volatility could favour bears over the coming months as we head towards the US elections, with APAC leaders keeping a close eye on any comments from Trump regarding trade.

20240720cotAUD

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

68c is clearly a strong resistance level, given AUD/USD suffered its worst week in fourteen, opened near the high of the week and closed at the low.  And as significant swing highs formed in January, June and December 2023 under similar technical circumstances, we should be on guard for further losses.

 

However, AUD/USD also fell for five consecutive days last week, the daily RSI (2) is oversold. Support likely resides around 0.6670 as it coincides with the March high and high-volume node (HVN) from the prior consolidation. And monthly pivot point also resides at 0.6650, making 0.6650/70 a potential support zone for bears to target and bulls to consider re-entering.

20240721ausdusd

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia politics US politics

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
Today 01:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

aus_06
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bulls eye the 200-week EMA
By:
Matt Simpson
July 14, 2024 06:00 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 7, 2024 08:00 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: July 1, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 30, 2024 08:00 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 17th 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 17, 2024 12:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.