U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight week as the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) gauge fell further into contractionary territory flaming recessionary fears.

Prompting a partial recovery in stock prices, the latest U.S. jobs report showed the unemployment rate hit a 50 year low of 3.5%.

As well as optimism ahead of this week’s U.S. – China trade talks that a “mini deal” will be agreed that includes new tariffs being postponed indefinitely and some Chinese structural reforms.

The disappointing ISM number increased expectations the FOMC will cut rates at the end of October, providing support for stocks.

As expected, the RBA cut interest rates for the third time in 2019 to a new all-time low of 0.75%.

The AUDUSD made a new cycle low of .6671 before recovering almost 1c to close the week at .6770.

A tough week for the ASX 200 closing almost 3% lower as growth fears and the RBA rate cut impacted both financial and resource stocks.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence, housing finance (Thursday).

NAB business confidence (Tuesday): Is expected to print at +2, well below the long term average of +6 reflecting soft business conditions and low confidence in the economy.

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (Friday).

China: Caixin services and composite PMI, foreign exchange reserves (Tuesday).

Japan: Current account (Tuesday), machine tool orders (Wednesday), Reuters Tankan index, machinery orders, PPI (Thursday).

U.S.: PPI (Tuesday), Jolts job openings, FOMC meeting minutes, CPI, U.S. - China trade talks (Thursday), U.S. – China trade talks (Friday).

FOMC meeting minutes: The minutes from the Feds last meeting will keep open the prospect of a follow-up rate cut on October 31, currently 85% priced in.

A host of Fed speakers are scheduled to speak this week including, George, Kashkari, Mester, Kaplan, Rosengren as well as Fed Chairman Powell on Thursday.

Canada: Housing starts, building permits (Tuesday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: German factory orders (Monday), German industrial production (Tuesday), German balance of trade and current account (Thursday).

UK: Halifax house price index (Monday), balance of trade, GDP and industrial production (Friday).

