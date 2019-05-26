What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 27th May

What mattered last week:
The S&P500 closed the week around 1% lower as the escalation in U.S.- China trade tensions weighed.
Soft business conditions/sentiment surveys in both Germany (IFO) and the U.S. (PMI’s) highlighting the link between rising trade tensions and business.
The disappointing economic data in the U.S. combined with a flight to safety, ensured yields on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.31%. The 3mth/10yr yield curve is again on the verge of inversion, which often provides an early warning of recession in the U.S.

May 27, 2019 6:23 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 closed the week around 1% lower as the escalation in U.S.- China trade tensions weighed.
  • Soft business conditions/sentiment surveys in both Germany (IFO) and the U.S. (PMI’s) highlighting the link between rising trade tensions and business.
  • The disappointing economic data in the U.S. combined with a flight to safety, ensured yields on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.31%. The 3mth/10yr yield curve is again on the verge of inversion, which often provides an early warning of recession in the U.S.
  • The weaker U.S. economic data coming at precisely the wrong time for the U.S. dollar, which was on the verge of confirming its recent breakout.
  • Locally, the ASX 200 finished the week 2% higher, after the surprise election result and RBA Governor Philip Lowe confirming an interest rate cut is imminent.
  • The AUDUSD closed the week near .6930, buoyed by the surprise election result, weaker U.S. economic data and underpinned by the Australian interest rate market which is now fully priced for two interest rate cuts by September.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: HIA new home sales (Wednesday), building permits and private capex Q1 (Thursday), private sector credit (Friday).

Private capex Q1 (Thu): The Q1 capex survey will include a Q1actual as well as the 2nd estimate for FY19/20.  Estimate 1 for 2019-20 came in around $92bn, and the market is looking for a rise to $96.5bn for estimate 2. Because of the ongoing lift in mining the risk appears to be for a higher second estimate, a fraction over $100bn.

New Zealand: RBNZ financial stability report (Wednesday), building permits (Thursday), ANZ consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Monday), NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI’s (Friday).

Japan: Leading economic index (Monday), unemployment, industrial production, consumer confidence, housing starts and retail sales (Friday).

U.S.: House price index, S&P Case-Shiller home price (Tuesday), consumer confidence (Wednesday), corporate profits Q1 (Thursday), pending home sales, personal income, personal spending and core PCE inflation (Friday).

  • Consumer Confidence (Wednesday): The market is looking for a rise in consumer confidence from 129.2 to 130. However, the headwinds from rising trade tensions and a fall in stocks during the survey period suggest the risks are for a softer number.

Fed Speakers on the wires this week include Clarida and Williams.

Canada: Bank of Canada interest rate meeting (Thursday), PPI and GDP Q1 (Friday).

  • BoC interest rate meeting (Thursday): The BoC is widely expected to keep the overnight rate on hod at 1.75%. At its April meeting, the BoC shifted from a tightening bias to a neutral bias. Despite stronger domestic data, geopolitical uncertainties are likely to see a neutral bias remain in place.

Euro Area: German consumer confidence, EA business confidence, economic sentiment (Tuesday), German unemployment (Wednesday), German retail sales and inflation (Friday).

UK: GFK consumer confidence (Friday).

Related tags: Australia Japan US UK Europe China

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 16, 2025 11:11 PM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 9, 2025 11:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.