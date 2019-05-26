What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 27th May

What mattered last week:

The S&P500 closed the week around 1% lower as the escalation in U.S.- China trade tensions weighed.

Soft business conditions/sentiment surveys in both Germany (IFO) and the U.S. (PMI’s) highlighting the link between rising trade tensions and business.

The disappointing economic data in the U.S. combined with a flight to safety, ensured yields on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.31%. The 3mth/10yr yield curve is again on the verge of inversion, which often provides an early warning of recession in the U.S.