What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 24th June

What mattered last week:
The S&P 500 finished the week +1.8%, to lock in 3 straight weeks of gains as the Fed expressed a willingness to cut rates and it was confirmed that Presidents Trump and Xi would meet at the G20 summit.

June 24, 2019 6:28 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P 500 finished the week +1.8%, to lock in 3 straight weeks of gains as the Fed expressed a willingness to cut rates and it was confirmed that Presidents Trump and Xi would meet at the G20 summit.
  • The ECB and the RBA also indicated they were considering further easing of monetary policy.
  • The prospect of lower interest rates sent gold to 5-year highs as it closed the week +4.50% at U.S. $1400.
  • Crude oil finished the week +10% after the downing of a U.S. drone and news that Iran would resume uranium enrichment in late June.
  • In Australia, the ASX200 made fresh post-GFC highs and is now just 3% below its all-time high.
  • The AUDUSD closed above .6900c as the U.S. dollar fell in response to a more dovish than expected FOMC meeting.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA Governor Philip Lowe on a panel at the ANU (Monday), private sector credit (Friday).

  • RBA Governor Philip Lowe (Monday): >Is on the panel at the ANU Crawford Australian Leadership Forum in Canberra. The focus is likely to be on the global economic outlook. However, there may be an opportunity for Governor Lowe to provide further guidance on monetary policy ahead of the July board meeting. Currently, market pricing shows 20bp or 80% of a cut priced for July.

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Tuesday), RBNZ interest rate meeting (Wednesday), ANZ business confidence (Thursday), ANZ consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Thursday).

Japan: BoJ interest rate meeting minutes (Tuesday), retail sales (Thursday), G20 summit starts (Friday).

U.S.: S&P/Case-Shiller HPI, consumer confidence, new home sales (Tuesday), durable goods (Wednesday), pending home sales, Chicago PMI (Thursday), personal income and spending (Friday). 

  • Durable goods (Wednesday): Durable goods data has been soft of late, with concerns mounting that trade tensions are disrupting supply chains.  After a chunky -2.1% decline in April, the headline is expected to rise by +0.2% in May.

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Harker, Williams, Bostic, Fed Chairman Powell and Bullard.

Canada: Wholesale sales (Tuesday), monthly GDP and PPI (Friday).

Euro Area: German IFO (Monday), German Gfk consumer confidence (Wednesday), EA business confidence, economic sentiment and German inflation (Thursday), EA flash CPI (Friday).

  • Euro flash CPI (Friday): After starting the year at 1.1%, core inflation has been trending lower and is likely to print at 0.8%yoy in June.

UK: Gfk consumer confidence (Friday).

Related tags: Australia China Europe Japan UK US

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.