What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 23rd March

What mattered last week:

An extreme week of volatility as U.S. equity market fell ~15% as the spread of Covid-19 continued.
The impact of Covid-19 via border shutdowns, social distancing measures as well as the obvious impact on health impact presents a huge challenge and likely to result in a recession in several countries.
Central banks and governments responded by slashing interest rates, resuming/starting Quantitative Easing (QE) programs and boosting/announcing fiscal stimulus packages.

March 23, 2020 5:20 AM

What mattered last week:

  • An extreme week of volatility as U.S. equity market fell ~15% as the spread of Covid-19 continued.
  • The impact of Covid-19 via border shutdowns, social distancing measures as well as the obvious impact on health impact presents a huge challenge and likely to result in a recession in several countries.
  • Central banks and governments responded by slashing interest rates, resuming/starting Quantitative Easing (QE) programs and boosting/announcing fiscal stimulus packages.
  • Yields in the U.S. 10-year bond fell back to near 0.84%, while gold closed ~$1500, after finding support near $1450.
  • Crude oil futures fell to near U.S$20.00/bbl a level not seen since 2002, before a modest bounce into the end of the week.
  • Locally, the ASX200 finished the week down another 13%, closing just above 4800.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed almost -6% lower near .5800c but not before trading to a new cycle low at .5510. 

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: CBA business conditions PMI’s (Tuesday).

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Wednesday), ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer confidence (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Friday).

Japan: Jibun bank business conditions PMI’s (Tuesday), BoJ Monetary Policy meeting minutes (Wednesday).

U.S: Markit business conditions PMI’s, new home sales (Tuesday), durable goods (Wednesday), jobless claims (Thursday), personal spending and income (Friday)

  • Jobless claims (Thursday): A large rise in jobless claims is expected.

Canada: Nothing of note.

Euro Area: German and EA Markit flash PMI’s (Tuesday), GFK German consumer confidence (Thursday).

UK: Markit/CIPS business conditions PMI’s (Tuesday), inflation (Wednesday), retails sales and Bank of England meeting (Thursday). 

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe Japan UK US

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Today 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Today 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
By:
Matt Simpson
December 15, 2024 10:54 PM
    trading floor
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 8, 2024 11:51 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Can seasonality save the Aussie?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 1, 2024 11:06 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.