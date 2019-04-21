What mattered last week:

A mixed week for U.S. stocks as the NASDAQ made new all-time highs.

However, the broader market closed flat as weakness in health care stocks weighed, following Bernie Sanders comments around his proposed “Medicare for All” program which would hurt private health insurers premiums.

The revival in Chinese shares continued thanks to the better run of Chinese data with the Shanghai composite finishing the week +1.85%.

In Australia, the Federal election campaign continued. The polls point towards a Labor party victory, although the Coalition did receive a small boost following the announcement of tax cuts in its Budget release.

Staying in Australia, jobs data for March showed the economy created +25.7K new jobs and the unemployment rate remained low at 5.0%. Continued strength in the jobs market justifying some of the RBA’s optimism in the local economy.

The AUDUSD was unable to sustain its rally post the strong jobs data and closed the week back near .7150.

The ASX 200, remains in a pre-election holding pattern closing at 6259.8, up just 8.5pts for the week.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: CPI (Wednesday), Q1 export and import prices (Friday).

CPI (Wednesday): Headline CPI is expected to rise by just 0.2% in Q1 resulting in year on year inflation falling to 1.5% from 1.8%. The RBA’s preferred measure of core inflation, Trimmed Mean is expected to rise by 0.4%, which would see the year on year rate fall to 1.6%. This would mark the 13th consecutive quarter that year on year core inflation has been below the floor of the RBA’s 2-3% target range and a catalyst for the RBA to shift from a neutral to dovish bias.

New Zealand: ANZ consumer confidence and balance of trade (Friday).

China: Nothing of note.

Japan: Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision (Thursday), industrial production and retail sales (Friday).

BoJ (Thursday): No major change is expected from the BoJ, although some shift in forward guidance is expected.

U.S.: Existing home sales (Tuesday), new home sales (Wednesday), durable goods (Thursday), Q1 GDP (Friday).

GDP (Friday): The market is looking for GDP growth of around 1.8% in the first quarter, reflecting the usual Q1 negative impacts from the winter weather.

US Q1 2019 earnings season continues with reports from companies including Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

Canada: Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest rate decision (Thursday).

BoC Interest rate decision (Thursday): The BoC is expected to keep the overnight target stable at 1.75%. The accompanying statement is expected to see the BoC shift from a tightening bias to neutral bias.

Euro Area: German IFO business climate survey (Wednesday).

UK: Nothing of note.

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: