What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 20th January

What mattered last week:

U.S. equities rallied on continued investor optimism after the U.S. and China signed off on “phase one” of a trade deal.

Also aided by a positive start to the December quarter earnings season with strong reports from some of the key banks.

Supported also by a potential upswing in China data. While December quarter GDP data came in as expected at 6% y/y, retail sales, fixed-asset investment and industrial production all beat expectations.