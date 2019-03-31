What mattered last week:

U.S. stock markets finished the week and the quarter strongly. The S&P 500 rising 1.15% for the week and almost 13% for the quarter.

The ASX 200, finished the week unchanged, however it registered a gain of almost 10% for the quarter, with the large cap miners the drivers of the rally.

The rebound in stocks, following the large fall in the last quarter of 2018, the result of the Federal Reserve along with other key central banks adopting a more dovish bias and underpinned by hopes of a U.S. - China trade deal.

Stocks have ignored the inversion of the U.S. yield curve (where long-term interest rates have fallen below short-term interest rates) which has often been a good leading indicator of recession.

The soft March PMI’s in Europe, along with talk within the ECB about the possibility of moving to a tiered deposit rate, has resulted in the EURUSD falling back towards range lows, 1.1200 area.

In New Zealand, the RBNZ moved towards the start of an easing cycle, with the NZ interest rate market now priced for 40bps of cuts over the next 12 months.

The AUDUSD finished another week relatively unchanged at .7095, defying the trend of a stronger U.S. dollar across the board.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: HIA new home sales, NAB business confidence (Monday), building approvals, RBA interest rate meeting and Federal Budget (Tuesday), retail sales and balance of trade (Wednesday).

RBA meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 1.50%, after receiving comfort from a fall in the unemployment rate to 4.9% in February and a desire to see the extent of fiscal stimulus announced in Tuesday nights Federal budget.

New Zealand: NZIER Business confidence (Tuesday), global diary trade auction (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing (Monday) and services PMI (Wednesday).

Japan: Tankan business conditions survey (Monday), services PMI (Wednesday), leading economic index (Friday).

U.S.: Retail sales (Monday), ISM manufacturing, construction spending, business inventories and durable goods (Tuesday), ISM non-manufacturing (Thursday), employment (Friday).

ISM (Monday): In February, the ISM manufacturing index dropped to a two-year low of 54.2. The market is looking for a slight rebound back to 54.5 in March.

Fed speakers on the wires includes Bostic, Kashkari and Mester.

Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Ivey PMI and employment (Friday).

Euro Area: EA inflation flash (Monday), EA employment (Tuesday), EA retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders (Thursday), German industrial production (Friday).

EA employment (Tuesday): The labour market has been a shining spot for the ECB, defying the slowdown in the wider economy. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a 10 year low of 7.8% in February.

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday), construction (Tuesday). Markit/CIPS services (Wednesday), Halifax house price index PMI (Friday).

