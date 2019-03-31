What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 1st April

What mattered last week:
U.S. stock markets finished the week and the quarter strongly. The S&P 500 rising 1.15% for the week and almost 13% for the quarter.

April 1, 2019 6:09 AM

What mattered last week:

  • U.S. stock markets finished the week and the quarter strongly. The S&P 500 rising 1.15% for the week and almost 13% for the quarter.
  • The ASX 200, finished the week unchanged, however it registered a gain of almost 10% for the quarter, with the large cap miners the drivers of the rally.
  • The rebound in stocks, following the large fall in the last quarter of 2018, the result of the Federal Reserve along with other key central banks adopting a more dovish bias and underpinned by hopes of a U.S. - China trade deal.
  • Stocks have ignored the inversion of the U.S. yield curve (where long-term interest rates have fallen below short-term interest rates) which has often been a good leading indicator of recession.
  • The soft March PMI’s in Europe, along with talk within the ECB about the possibility of moving to a tiered deposit rate, has resulted in the EURUSD falling back towards range lows, 1.1200 area.
  • In New Zealand, the RBNZ moved towards the start of an easing cycle, with the NZ interest rate market now priced for 40bps of cuts over the next 12 months.
  • The AUDUSD finished another week relatively unchanged at .7095, defying the trend of a stronger U.S. dollar across the board.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: HIA new home sales, NAB business confidence (Monday), building approvals, RBA interest rate meeting and Federal Budget (Tuesday), retail sales and balance of trade (Wednesday).

  • RBA meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 1.50%, after receiving comfort from a fall in the unemployment rate to 4.9% in February and a desire to see the extent of fiscal stimulus announced in Tuesday nights Federal budget.
  • Retail sales (Wednesday): In recent months, retail sales have been soft, with December retails sales falling -0.4% and a slight rebound in January of +0.1%. The market is expecting a gain of 0.2% m/m for February.

New Zealand: NZIER Business confidence (Tuesday), global diary trade auction (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing (Monday) and services PMI (Wednesday).

Japan: Tankan business conditions survey (Monday), services PMI (Wednesday), leading economic index (Friday).

U.S.: Retail sales (Monday), ISM manufacturing, construction spending, business inventories and durable goods (Tuesday), ISM non-manufacturing (Thursday), employment (Friday).

  • ISM (Monday): In February, the ISM manufacturing index dropped to a two-year low of 54.2. The market is looking for a slight rebound back to 54.5 in March.
  • Employment (Friday): After nonfarm payroll growth slowed to just 20,000 in February, due to the government shutdown, the market is expecting a bounce back in March, of 170,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.8%.

Fed speakers on the wires includes Bostic, Kashkari and Mester.

Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Ivey PMI and employment (Friday).

Euro Area: EA inflation flash (Monday), EA employment (Tuesday), EA retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders (Thursday), German industrial production (Friday).

  • EA employment (Tuesday): The labour market has been a shining spot for the ECB, defying the slowdown in the wider economy. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a 10 year low of 7.8% in February.

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday), construction (Tuesday). Markit/CIPS services (Wednesday), Halifax house price index PMI (Friday).

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Australia Japan US UK Europe China

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 16, 2025 11:11 PM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 9, 2025 11:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.