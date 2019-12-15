What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 16th December

What mattered last week:

Another week of gains and fresh all time highs for the U.S. stock market after the U.S. and China reached a phase 1 trade agreement and the U.S. Congress narrowly avoided another government shutdown.

In the UK, Boris Johnsons Conservative Party won the general election with a big majority which puts the UK on course to leave the EU on January 31st.