Video Copper threatening bearish trend

Copper prices have stabilised with macro concerns subsiding slightly.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 15, 2019 8:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Copper prices have stabilised with macro concerns subsiding slightly. But the bearish trend is still intact. This needs to break to confirm the bullish reversal. For more analysis, please watch the video:


Related tags: Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
Yesterday 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

gold_05
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 06:02 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 5, 2024 01:34 AM
      Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 4, 2024 10:58 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 3, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.