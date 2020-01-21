USDCAD Poised to Breakout with BOC on Tap

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 21, 2020 10:20 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD Poised to Breakout with BOC on Tap

Heading into tomorrow’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision, traders are not expecting much in terms of tweaks to monetary policy. In fact, the market-implied odds of a rate cut are near zero, so any market reaction is more likely to hinge on the central bank’s forecasts for GDP and inflation over the coming year.

Ostensibly, the outlook for the Canadian economy has improved in recent weeks. After all, the official signing of the USMCA trade deal and the trade war “truce” between the US and China have removed a big element of uncertainty for the export-dependent sectors of Canada’s economy. Meanwhile, Canada’s big employment report earlier this month showed a stellar 35.2K net increase in employment and saw the unemployment rate drop 3 ticks to 5.6%, near its lowest levels since the mid-1970s. At the same time, CPI inflation has ticked up to a bit above 2.0%, exactly where major central banks like to see it.

Despite the relatively solid economic performance, the Canadian economy remains stuck in first gear, with annualized GDP growth printing in the 1.5%-2.0% range in each of the past six quarters. Given the lackluster headline growth and recent strength of the Canadian dollar, which is testing multi-year highs against the US dollar and other major rivals, the BOC may strike a slightly more dovish note at tomorrow’s meeting. If the central bank downgrades its outlook for growth or inflation this year, or notes that its watching the recent strength of the Canadian dollar closely, the loonie may drop against its major rivals.

Focusing on USD/CAD specifically, rates have been trapped in a tight 50-pip range between 1.3030 and 1.3080 for the past two weeks. While this recent extraordinarily tight range has not been particularly compelling for traders, it’s important to remember that volatility is cyclical, meaning that the current low-volatility conditions could set the stage for a potentially explosive move in the coming days, with this month’s BOC meeting serving as a potential catalyst for a strong move:

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

If the BOC tacitly acknowledges the downside risks to the Canadian economy as we outlined above, USD/CAD could rally through near-term resistance at 1.3080 and potentially continue all the way up toward the late December highs in the 1.3180 zone. Meanwhile, a more optimistic outlook from the BOC could boost the loonie and drive USD/CAD down to retest its early January lows near 1.2960.

One way or another, USD/CAD traders should keep a close eye on tomorrow’s release, especially given the tepid trading conditions of late!


Related tags: Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Today 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.